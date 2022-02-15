Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Portrait


Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

The best part of doing a podcast (sometimes, not all the time) is when you get to interview your buddies and chat with them about the cool shit they’re doing. Case in point: this chat with Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd, of Hero’s Welcome. Our talk has been in the works for some time but I’m happy that we waited, because now they both have plenty to say.

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated. Hero’s Welcome is a big, fun space with plenty of history and pedigree. It’s in good hands now and should become a fixture on Main Street for a long time to come.

This discussion will give you all the goods you want to know about Hero’s Welcome – the sort of small and independent establishment, run by two excellent fellows, that Vancouver needs more of. I know I’m all for it!

Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy
