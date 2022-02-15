JoieFarm Winery Seeking Tasting Room Staff for 2022 Season

The Goods from JoieFarm

Vancouver, BC | JoieFarm Winery has been creating focused, award-winning wines on the Okanagan Valley’s beautiful Naramata Bench since 2004. We are known for making European-inspired wines for West Coast Living.

We’re looking for talented, passionate people to guide our guests through 2022 Tasting Room season, and beyond! We love developing talent, and the tasting room is the best place to start.

We are ideally looking for full-time candidates but can accommodate part-time roles as well. Further year-round opportunities in marketing, sales, logistics and production may be available to those interested.

Want to spend a summer in wine country? Keen to learn more about wine and grow your career in the wine industry? Then send your resume to hospitality@joiefarm.com.