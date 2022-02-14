Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Bakery and Flour Mill is Hiring a Senior Baker

Portrait

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Flourist is an East Vancouver Bakery and Flour Mill that prioritizes an ethical and responsible supply chain, featuring exclusively Canadian farmed grains and legumes.

The Senior Baker role is pivotal to ensuring consistent, high quality bread and pastries are produced each day, as well as training junior-level employees on more advanced baking techniques. We prioritize promoting from within and strive to thoroughly cross train employees on all of the stations to ensure a well-rounded team.

This role will be responsible for upholding and improving our sourdough bread program, reporting directly to the Head Baker and key responsibilities will include:
– Exude confidence and sound decision-making in the face of ambiguity
– Hold yourself accountable to create a positive and supportive atmosphere in the kitchen
– Unwavering use of strong judgment, especially when no one is looking

We hire people with various experience if they are the right fit, but ideal candidates will possess:
– 1 year of experience in a high-volume, high quality bakery
– Passion for quality with a desire to seek out feedback for areas of improvement
– Interest in developing knowledge about whole grains and freshly milled flour
– Long-term desire to work in a bakery

Compensation Details:
Hourly and based on experience, but minimum hourly rate for this position is $20 plus tip out split evenly among all staff.

Benefits Details:
Health, dental and life insurance benefits after 6 months.

Perks:
Generous employee discounts.

Next Steps:
If this opportunity sounds interesting, please email us at jobs@flourist.com so we can review your application.

If your application is the right fit, we will email you to set up a 15-minute phone interview. After the initial phone call, we hope to have you in for a stage so you can observe how we operate and see how you fit within the team.

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Bakery and Flour Mill is Hiring a Senior Baker
Where To Brunch Over The Holidays

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Nemesis Announces First ‘Word’ Dinner Series Collaboration, This March

On March 3rd and 4th, Kym Nguyen (formerly, and memorably, of PiDGiN) will be joining 'Word' chefs Mielye and Lina in the kitchen, whipping up a multi-course dinner combining and showcasing their respective Japanese and Colombian culinary influences.

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Serving Up Mexican Food at Ubuntu Canteen

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca introduced tamales onto the menu at Ubuntu during lockdown and, ever since then, they have been making a regular appearance. If you can, pay a visit to Ubuntu over the next few weeks to try all of Montes De Oca's menu.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

The latest restaurant venture from restaurateur/Chef Jun Okamura and Head Sushi Chef Ken Kodama opened at 2247 Commercial Drive in December 2021 but just recently came onto our radar.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Insurrectionist Trucking Convoys, Necrocapitalism and Big Trouble with Tiny Homes

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds shady business in barge souvenirs, stinginess with bandaid housing solutions, and more trouble with the VPD (no surprise).

Heads Up

Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

The Dessert Club's fourth pop-up will be transporting diners abroad via an immersive evening of eating, drinking and art, in the festively decorated Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

The latest restaurant venture from restaurateur/Chef Jun Okamura and Head Sushi Chef Ken Kodama opened at 2247 Commercial Drive in December 2021 but just recently came onto our radar.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Serving Up Mexican Food at Ubuntu Canteen

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca introduced tamales onto the menu at Ubuntu during lockdown and, ever since then, they have been making a regular appearance. If you can, pay a visit to Ubuntu over the next few weeks to try all of Montes De Oca's menu.

Previous
On Insurrectionist Trucking Convoys, Necrocapitalism and Big Trouble with Tiny Homes
Next
Nemesis Announces First ‘Word’ Dinner Series Collaboration, This March

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / The Okanagan

JoieFarm Winery Seeking Tasting Room Staff for 2022 Season

Opportunity Knocks / West End

‘Yasma’ Seeking FOH Staff for New Coal Harbour Restaurant

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Nancy Go Yaya’ on the Hunt for Day and Nighttime Line Cooks

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Como? Tapería Seeking an Experienced Server