East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Bakery and Flour Mill is Hiring a Senior Baker

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Flourist is an East Vancouver Bakery and Flour Mill that prioritizes an ethical and responsible supply chain, featuring exclusively Canadian farmed grains and legumes.

The Senior Baker role is pivotal to ensuring consistent, high quality bread and pastries are produced each day, as well as training junior-level employees on more advanced baking techniques. We prioritize promoting from within and strive to thoroughly cross train employees on all of the stations to ensure a well-rounded team.

This role will be responsible for upholding and improving our sourdough bread program, reporting directly to the Head Baker and key responsibilities will include:

– Exude confidence and sound decision-making in the face of ambiguity

– Hold yourself accountable to create a positive and supportive atmosphere in the kitchen

– Unwavering use of strong judgment, especially when no one is looking

We hire people with various experience if they are the right fit, but ideal candidates will possess:

– 1 year of experience in a high-volume, high quality bakery

– Passion for quality with a desire to seek out feedback for areas of improvement

– Interest in developing knowledge about whole grains and freshly milled flour

– Long-term desire to work in a bakery

Compensation Details:

Hourly and based on experience, but minimum hourly rate for this position is $20 plus tip out split evenly among all staff.

Benefits Details:

Health, dental and life insurance benefits after 6 months.

Perks:

Generous employee discounts.

Next Steps:

If this opportunity sounds interesting, please email us at jobs@flourist.com so we can review your application.

If your application is the right fit, we will email you to set up a 15-minute phone interview. After the initial phone call, we hope to have you in for a stage so you can observe how we operate and see how you fit within the team.