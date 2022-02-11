Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Welcomes Assistant GM and Bar Manager, New Cocktails and Menu Look

The Goods from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar is excited to welcome Stephen Sherry as their new Assistant General Manager and Bar Manager. Also celebrated is an enticing new cocktail menu and a brand new menu look that will please guests.

Born in Ireland, Stephen is an enthusiastic individual holding ample experience and passion in the bartending and hospitality industry. Having lived in Australia and traveled around the globe, the refined palate of his talented chef of a mother and his creative mindset is a huge part of his upbringing and where he defines himself today as an Assistant General Manager and Bar Manager.

Stephen was most recently the Head Bartender for Polly’s Absinthe Bar in Australia and has held positions at Bar 1806, Dilly Delly, GG’s Gin Bar, Factory and Davy Mac’s Gin Bar, which are located in Australia and Ireland. Some of his accomplishments include winning his first ever cocktail competition in Ireland and getting his first bar manager job at just age 20.

Stephen holds his Irish heritage closely and proudly, and is thankful for his taste of whiskey and wine as it holds a prominent role in developing within his career and allowing him to pursue his goals at a young age. He is excited to be in Vancouver and working specifically with Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar (and Cibo Trattoria) to lead his team to success and ensure it is the hottest spot for cocktails in the city.

Numerous brand new cocktails are being served up at Uva for guests to enjoy. Curated by Stephen and his bar team, the cocktail bar is excited to share their marvellous creations, equal parts delicious and social media worthy. With over 15 new cocktails, 3 new non-alcoholic creations and a whiskey flight, below are just a few guests can look forward to experiencing:

Caipirinha (2oz) $17

citrusy, boozy, refreshing, acidic

avua cachaça, raw sugar cube, fresh limes Adonis (2oz) $15

tannic, dry, smooth, sweet

tio pepe, cocchi di torino, orange bitters Blue Blazer (2oz) $20

fire, boozy, lightly smoked, orangey

black bottle, talisker 10yr, simple syrup, angostura bitters, orange bitters, filtered water Chai Sour (non-alcoholic) $8

spiced, citrusy, floral, light

chai tea, spiced syrup, lemon juice, egg white, cardamom

Lastly, the marketing team has designed a brand new menu look, bringing a breath of fresh air to amplify guests’ experiences. The chic new layout is clean, modern and begging to be featured in social media posts!