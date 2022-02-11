Reservations are Still Available for Delara’s Special Four-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner

Community News / Kitsilano

Portrait

The Goods from Delara

Vancouver, BC | It’s almost Valentine’s day and, to celebrate, we are having a special dinner this coming Sunday and Monday nights (February 13 and 14). We’ve designed a delicious four-course menu, which includes a glass of sparkling wine to start your evening.

first course
our freshly baked sourdough flatbread with seasonal dips

second course
“aush” a hearty soup made of barley, legumes and herbs, topped with crispy shallots, fermented whey sauce and fried mint oil
and winter greens and veg tossed with a barberry and orange dressing topped with nuts, seeds, and feta cheese

third course
fesenjoon stew, made of walnuts and pomegranate molasses, dry-aged duck breast and confit duck leg, served with crispy saffron rice, yogurt and pickles

fourth course
persian love cake

Limited availabilities so to get your tickets, please follow this link: https://www.exploretock.com/bardiasdinnerseries.

Delara
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2272 West 4th Ave. | 604-730-4325 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano

