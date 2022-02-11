Reservations are Still Available for Delara’s Special Four-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner

The Goods from Delara

Vancouver, BC | It’s almost Valentine’s day and, to celebrate, we are having a special dinner this coming Sunday and Monday nights (February 13 and 14). We’ve designed a delicious four-course menu, which includes a glass of sparkling wine to start your evening.

first course

our freshly baked sourdough flatbread with seasonal dips second course

“aush” a hearty soup made of barley, legumes and herbs, topped with crispy shallots, fermented whey sauce and fried mint oil

and winter greens and veg tossed with a barberry and orange dressing topped with nuts, seeds, and feta cheese third course

fesenjoon stew, made of walnuts and pomegranate molasses, dry-aged duck breast and confit duck leg, served with crispy saffron rice, yogurt and pickles fourth course

persian love cake

Limited availabilities so to get your tickets, please follow this link: https://www.exploretock.com/bardiasdinnerseries.