The Anchor Nears Completion and Offers Exceptionally Inspired Opportunities in Gastown

Vancouver, BC | Gastown’s latest, and one of the most ambitious heritage redevelopment projects, The Anchor at 99 Powell Street/90 Alexander Street is now in the final stages of completion. After years of meticulous planning and thoughtful design, this beautifully restored character building in the heart of Gastown, originally constructed between 1905 – 1912, is a full modernization of an original brick and masonry four-storey structure. The revitalization includes the vertical addition of two floor-to-ceiling glass levels, a brand new passenger elevator, and exceptionally upgraded restaurant/retail/potential liquor primary/showroom spaces at street level.



With the classic vibrancy and charm of Gastown, new retailers continue to open in the area, including Arcade Showroom, Kit & Ace, CNTRBND, and the much anticipated Franco-Japanese fashion and music brand Maison Kitsuné’s first Canadian location. Additionally, as tech giant Microsoft plants a flag in the heart of Gastown with its new 300 employee, 75,000 SF offices now open, home grown tech firm Global Relay hiring an additional 250 employees, and staff returning to offices, this is an exceptionally strategic opportunity to capitalize in the resurgence of Vancouver’s original entertainment, tech and tourist district, Gastown.



With commercial retail units designed for food operators in mind, each premise will be delivered with access to dedicated commercial vent shafts for commercial kitchens, grease-traps, new plumbing throughout, code-conforming washrooms, newly upgraded power service, state-of-the-art HVAC and Mechanical Systems, with municipal approvals for food primary establishments in place. Additionally, with three exceptional frontages along Powell Street, Alexander Street and Columbia Street, generous outdoor patio opportunities, character arched windows along Alexander & Columbia St. and an integrated folding door system on Powell St., The Anchor delivers multiple demising options ranging from 1,800 – 12,000 SF +/- and is available for fixturing immediately.

Contact Corbel Commercial Inc. for more information at 604.609.0882 or info@corbelcommercial.com.