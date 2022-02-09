Community News / Gastown

The Anchor Nears Completion and Offers Exceptionally Inspired Opportunities in Gastown

Portrait

The Goods from Corbel Commercial Inc.

Vancouver, BC | Gastown’s latest, and one of the most ambitious heritage redevelopment projects, The Anchor at 99 Powell Street/90 Alexander Street is now in the final stages of completion. After years of meticulous planning and thoughtful design, this beautifully restored character building in the heart of Gastown, originally constructed between 1905 – 1912, is a full modernization of an original brick and masonry four-storey structure. The revitalization includes the vertical addition of two floor-to-ceiling glass levels, a brand new passenger elevator, and exceptionally upgraded restaurant/retail/potential liquor primary/showroom spaces at street level.

With the classic vibrancy and charm of Gastown, new retailers continue to open in the area, including Arcade Showroom, Kit & Ace, CNTRBND, and the much anticipated Franco-Japanese fashion and music brand Maison Kitsuné’s first Canadian location. Additionally, as tech giant Microsoft plants a flag in the heart of Gastown with its new 300 employee, 75,000 SF offices now open, home grown tech firm Global Relay hiring an additional 250 employees, and staff returning to offices, this is an exceptionally strategic opportunity to capitalize in the resurgence of Vancouver’s original entertainment, tech and tourist district, Gastown.

With commercial retail units designed for food operators in mind, each premise will be delivered with access to dedicated commercial vent shafts for commercial kitchens, grease-traps, new plumbing throughout, code-conforming washrooms, newly upgraded power service, state-of-the-art HVAC and Mechanical Systems, with municipal approvals for food primary establishments in place. Additionally, with three exceptional frontages along Powell Street, Alexander Street and Columbia Street, generous outdoor patio opportunities, character arched windows along Alexander & Columbia St. and an integrated folding door system on Powell St., The Anchor delivers multiple demising options ranging from 1,800 – 12,000 SF +/- and is available for fixturing immediately.

Contact Corbel Commercial Inc. for more information at 604.609.0882 or info@corbelcommercial.com.

The Anchor
Neighbourhood: Gastown
99 Powell St./90 Alexander St. | WEBSITE
The Anchor Nears Completion and Offers Exceptionally Inspired Opportunities in Gastown

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

With the help of 10 diverse, local artists working with photography, the publication has revived a quaint and nostalgic analog medium to present 'The Disposable Camera Project: FOUND'.

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

After two years of dormancy, the old Say Hey Cafe at 156 E Pender St is finally getting a new lease on life as Chef (and sandwich enthusiast) Lina Caschetto steps up to the plate as the new owner.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Vancouverites

A Handful of Questions With Maxine Tamoto of Kid Sister Skin Care

We recently caught up with the local brand's founder to ask a few questions about her move into the world of skin care and the challenges of launching a small business solo.

Community News / Burnaby

JJ Bean’s New Station Square Location Announces Grand Opening Promotions

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside Celebrates Milestone 20th Anniversary with Promos and More

Community News / Main Street

Hero’s Welcome and Top Rope Birria Launch Special Game Day Eats for Super Bowl Sunday

Community News / Burnaby

JJ Bean’s New Station Square Location Announces Grand Opening Promotions

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society and The Dessert Club Present ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’ Collaboration