FROM THE COLLECTION // A Controversial Souvenir and Important Piece of Filipino History

In this edition of From the Collection, Alyssa Sy de Jesus, Program Assistant at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an historical object from the Philippines that brings up conflicting emotions…

“My parents both remember living in houses with these capiz shell windows. Associated with “Old Manila”, they aren’t as common anymore. I have mixed feelings about finding this 1941-donated object in the museum’s collections from somebody’s travels. On one hand it’s exciting to see something that represents my family’s history of migration but on the other, it reminds us that museums are traditionally spaces of white spectatorship.”

