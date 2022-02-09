From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Controversial Souvenir and Important Piece of Filipino History

Portrait

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“On one hand it’s exciting to see something that represents my family’s history of migration but on the other, it reminds us that museums are traditionally spaces of white spectatorship.”

NE 139 – Manila window shell

In this edition of From the Collection, Alyssa Sy de Jesus, Program Assistant at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an historical object from the Philippines that brings up conflicting emotions…

“My parents both remember living in houses with these capiz shell windows. Associated with “Old Manila”, they aren’t as common anymore. I have mixed feelings about finding this 1941-donated object in the museum’s collections from somebody’s travels. On one hand it’s exciting to see something that represents my family’s history of migration but on the other, it reminds us that museums are traditionally spaces of white spectatorship.”

Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Online Indigo Dye Demo’ Now

