TRACK & FOOD // Food Journalist Mark Schatzker on How to End Cravings and Eat Well

What a guest to land and begin this new season with! I am extremely thankful that I was able to chat with food journalist and author, Mark Schatzker, about his new book, The End of Craving: Recovering the Lost Wisdom of Eating Well.

Leaning on research from the fields of food science, psychology, neuroscience, and behavioural economics (he even references work from two of my personal faves, Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman), Mark weaves a masterful story that questions our decades-long struggles with hedonic eating and diet. He urges us to rethink our lifestyle eating choices by aligning these with science-based facts. His book is illuminating, insightful, brilliantly written and compassionate. I read it in 30 hours and loved every bit.

In this interview, we run through The End of Craving in detail, as Mark gives a thorough and candid interview. He’s provocative, yet optimistic in his approach. I no doubt believe you’ll come away with a better sense of what food should mean to you and why you should eat well.