Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Chef Max Straczek has created a three-course dinner menu with optional wine pairings with Castelliria Wines. The dinner is $70 per person and available on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14th.

Snack bouche

Course #1

Grilled octopus
Sunchoke hummus, apple, frisee

Charred beets
Corned Duck, pickled pear, almond puree

Course #2
Short rib
Bourguignon garnishes (pork belly, onion, button mushroom) red wine sauce, pomme puree

Ling Cod
Blanquette sauce, turnip,daikon, leeks

Course #3

White Chocolate Cheese
Lemon curd, curtis cake, grapefruit

Dark Chocolate Ganache
Salted caramel, coco crumb, malted nuts, marshmallow

Fable Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1944 West 4th Ave. | 604-732-1322 | WEBSITE
