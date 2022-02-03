Fall in Love with Fable Kitchen’s Three-Course Valentine’s Day Menu

The Goods from Fable Kitchen
Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Chef Max Straczek has created a three-course dinner menu with optional wine pairings with Castelliria Wines. The dinner is $70 per person and available on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14th.
Snack bouche
Course #1
Grilled octopus
Sunchoke hummus, apple, frisee
Charred beets
Corned Duck, pickled pear, almond puree
Course #2
Short rib
Bourguignon garnishes (pork belly, onion, button mushroom) red wine sauce, pomme puree
Ling Cod
Blanquette sauce, turnip,daikon, leeks
Course #3
White Chocolate Cheese
Lemon curd, curtis cake, grapefruit
Dark Chocolate Ganache
Salted caramel, coco crumb, malted nuts, marshmallow
There are 0 comments