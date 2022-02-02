Back to: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’
List Map

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’

Article
Community News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’

Portrait

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Treat yourself or someone special to fresh baked cookies and treats made with love by Kafka’s pastry chef, Adi Kesselman. Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box is back and making you swoon with a colourful assortment of delicious cookies, macarons, and brownies, priced at $32 and available at all three Kafka’s locations (Main St., Great Northern Way and Gastown) from February 11 to 14. Individual Valentine treats will also be featured at Kafka’s coffee shops for $4 each starting February 8.

Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box (includes eight treats):
Two heart-shaped Sugar Cookies frosted with purple and red icing
Raspberry Fudge Brownie
Pistachio Shortbread dipped in white chocolate
Alfajor
Blueberry Macaron
Raspberry Linzer
Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip

Check out Kafka’s website to preorder the Ultimate Sweets Box online now for pick-up at any of Kafka’s three Vancouver locations from February 11 through 14.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting
Main Street
2525 Main St.
MAP
Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way)
East Vancouver
120-577 Great Northern Way
MAP
Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown)
Gastown
151 West Hastings St. (Opening soon)
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

9 Places
Picking Grapes / Chinatown

Picking Grapes with Claudia Fandino

In this edition, Claudia Fandino, GM & Beverage Director at Barbara restaurant in Chinatown, shines a light on her favourite local wine producers...

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

Community News / Fraserhood

Osteria Savio Volpe Welcomes New Head Chef Andrea Alridge, Rekindles Wood Fire

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Month-Long Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival Kicks Off Today

Community News / Yaletown

Minami Restaurant Releases a Special Valentine’s Day Shokai Experience to Remember

Community News / West Side

Have a Cozy, Nautical Valentine’s Day At Home, with the Wandering Mollusk Oyster Co.

Community News / East Vancouver

Raise a Toast to Your Sweetheart with Odd Society’s Limited Port-Barrel-Aged Spirits