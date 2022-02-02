Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Treat yourself or someone special to fresh baked cookies and treats made with love by Kafka’s pastry chef, Adi Kesselman. Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box is back and making you swoon with a colourful assortment of delicious cookies, macarons, and brownies, priced at $32 and available at all three Kafka’s locations (Main St., Great Northern Way and Gastown) from February 11 to 14. Individual Valentine treats will also be featured at Kafka’s coffee shops for $4 each starting February 8.

Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box (includes eight treats):

Two heart-shaped Sugar Cookies frosted with purple and red icing

Raspberry Fudge Brownie

Pistachio Shortbread dipped in white chocolate

Alfajor

Blueberry Macaron

Raspberry Linzer

Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip

Check out Kafka’s website to preorder the Ultimate Sweets Box online now for pick-up at any of Kafka’s three Vancouver locations from February 11 through 14.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting Main Street 2525 Main St. MAP

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP