Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kafka’s ‘Ultimate Sweets Box’

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting
Vancouver, BC | Treat yourself or someone special to fresh baked cookies and treats made with love by Kafka’s pastry chef, Adi Kesselman. Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box is back and making you swoon with a colourful assortment of delicious cookies, macarons, and brownies, priced at $32 and available at all three Kafka’s locations (Main St., Great Northern Way and Gastown) from February 11 to 14. Individual Valentine treats will also be featured at Kafka’s coffee shops for $4 each starting February 8.
Kafka’s Ultimate Sweets Box (includes eight treats):
Two heart-shaped Sugar Cookies frosted with purple and red icing
Raspberry Fudge Brownie
Pistachio Shortbread dipped in white chocolate
Alfajor
Blueberry Macaron
Raspberry Linzer
Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip
Check out Kafka’s website to preorder the Ultimate Sweets Box online now for pick-up at any of Kafka’s three Vancouver locations from February 11 through 14.
