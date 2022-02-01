Heads Up

Plan Ahead Now for a 2022 Full of Seasonal and Local Farm-Grown Goodness

There may still be several more weeks of dark and wintry days ahead in the season, but now is the time to start planning for the warmer months. In particular, we’re thinking about what’s going to be coming out of the ground and heading into our kitchen, beginning this summer.

Although many CSAs are already sold out, you can still sign up to get your share of amazing, locally grown goodness from the fine folks listed below…but probably not for much longer! Did we miss your favourite CSA, that’s currently taking orders for the season? Let us know in the comments below.

Glorious Organics

18-week-long subscription beginning in June. Pick-ups Monday afternoons, from various locations across Vancouver, plus North Vancouver and the Aldergrove farm. Option to increase the volume of your CSA, with add-ons including eggs and extra produce. Bonus: If there isn’t currently a pick-up location close to you, you can create an alternative by rallying together a small group of other local CSA-ers. Sign up required for pricing information. DETAILS.

Klippers Organics

22-week-long subscription kicks off in June. Small ($510-660) or large ($850-1100) options available. Deadline for sign-up: May 1st, 2022. Pick-ups from the Cawston Farm Store or one of four Vancouver neighbourhood locations: Kitsilano, Main Street, the West End or Trout Lake. Cost, dates (Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday) and pick-up times vary by location. Bonus: Can’t live without eggs? In addition to their produce CSAs, Klippers also offers 17- 22-week “Egg-shares”. DETAILS.

Salt and Harrow

20-week-long to one-year-long Farmer’s Choice Farm Shares starting in June. $600-1110 for enough certified organic veg to to keep a one-to-two person household satisfied. 7-week-long autumn (Nov-Dec, $210) and 20-week-long deep winter (Jan-May 2023, $300) can also be purchased in advance. Payment plans and no-/low-income shares are also available. Pick-ups Saturday or Sunday, depending on the time of year, from various Vancouver Farmers Market locations or directly from the Boundary Bay farm. Bonus: If you secure your Farm Share before April 1st, 2022 you’ll save 5% off of the cost. DETAILS.

Sweet Earth Farms

Running June 16th to October 6th, 2022, weekly boxes available in two formats: Just Veggies (6-8 veg per week, $610) and the Full Share (6-8 veg per week, plus pantry essentials and flowers from a handful of select community partners, $950). Thursday pick-ups from Downtown Chilliwack, Sardis, Yarrow, Downtown Abbotsford, Burnaby and East Van/Trout Lake. Bonus: For certain areas, home delivery may be available for approximately $5-10 per week…chat them up to find out!
DETAILS.

Harvest Community Foods

Weekly, year-round, no commitment necessary. $38 per week for enough locally sourced produce to feed two people. Order deadline every Tuesday at 4pm with pick-ups from Harvest Community Foods on Thursdays (4-7pm). Bonus: Streamline your shopping by adding grocery items to your CSA order in advance, including Harvest-made faves like frozen lasagna, pizza dough, kimchi and more! DETAILS.

Valley Buds Flower Farm

Although their Weekly Valley Snacks vegetable box CSA is already sold out (keep an eye out for announcements about their pop-up market at Antisocial Skateboard Shop), it’s not too late to get dibs on a locally grown flower arrangement subscription! 6-week-long bi-weekly “Breezy Bloomer” option, $156 (including tax) for approximately $26 worth of flowers per week; or, for the floral fanatic, the 12-week-long weekly “Full Bloomer” subscription, $312 (including tax). Pick-up from Antisocial Skateboard Shop (2337 Main Street). DETAILS.

Why We Care: Small farms work super hard to grow and provide their communities with real food – which is important. Locally grown produce strengthens food security, the local economy and our relationships with the farmers and land that feed us. It also reduces emissions caused by trucking produce in from further afield and skips the packaging that no one needs.

