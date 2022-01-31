Happy Hour Now All Day, Every Day at Memphis Blues BBQ on Commercial Drive

Community News / Commercial Drive

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | To commemorate the month of February (and just for the heck of it), Memphis Blues is proud to offer happy hour prices all day, every day, for the entire month of February.

This promotion, which we have dubbed as ‘Happy Month’ includes the following:

$8.00 on select appetizers including rib ends, fried pickles, and pork tatchos.

$6.00 beers, wines, and shots of Jim n’ Jack.

$5.00 Russell brewing pilsners.

If you’re feeling peckish, thirsty, or all of the above, don’t be a stranger to Memphis. We promise great eats and better times at exceptional prices.

Call 604-215-2599 to make your reservation today!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Check Out These Keto Friendly Options from Memphis Blues BBQ

