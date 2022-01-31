Beaucoup Bakery Unveils New Valentine’s Day Line-Up of Chocolates, Pastries, and “Duets”

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Make it a smooth Valentine’s Day this year with Beaucoup Bakery’s (2150 Fir Street) Heart Beats Collection. Available for pre-orders online for pick-up from February 11 to 14, 2022 , the line-up is inspired by classical treat pairings with a twist, including a You’re My Butter Half caramel and popcorn tart, Duet of two large heart-shaped chocolate art creations, and Slow Jams bonbons.

In addition, the team has partnered with boutique florist The Flower Petaler to offer long-stemmed red roses during Valentine’s Day weekend at the cafe. Guests who pre-order the entire Heart Beats Collection will also receive a complimentary signature rose.

“Sweets and treats are an quintessential part of Valentine’s Day, and this year, we wanted to highlight classic flavour pairings by making them fun and unexpected,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “For example, butter, popcorn, and caramel are the ultimate sweet and savoury combination. There is nothing quite like PB & J! And there is so much you can create with hazelnut and chocolates.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Heart Beats Collection is now available for pre-orders online at www.beaucoupbakery.com for pick-up from Friday, February 11 to February 14, 2022. Limited items may also be available for walk-ins. The full collection includes:

You’re my Butter Half ($18), a 5″ round financier tart with salted caramel, butter popcorn Opalys mousse, white chocolate covered popcorn, and crunchy corn flakes. Duet ($19), featuring two 3″ hearts, crunchy hazelnut praliné and passion fruit milk chocolate ganache. Slow Jams ($28), featuring a box of 12-piece bonbons with two flavours – peanut butter duja with honey, and strawberry vanilla.

“I often listen to music when looking for creative inspiration, which is why we decided on a musical theme for Valentine’s Day this year,” adds Betty.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.