Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

Hook yourself up with a sweet new one-of-a-kind skateboard for the spring, by registering for one of Slice of Life Gallery and Studio’s upcoming Skateboard Making 101 workshops, happening February 16th, March 16th and April 20th.

Each of the three hands-on classes will be taking place in SOL’s NEXTDOOR space, Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8:30pm. Participants who pay the $135 cost will be instructed on the ‘how tos’ of skateboard making including: the vacuum forming process, and board staining using natural dyes (beets, turmeric, spirulina, coffee). They’ll also learn how to paint on a design using enamel ink (so we suggest you start brainstorming ideas right now.) Workshop attendees can choose to either take home their new board as-is or shell out an additional $175 for the full set-up (grip, wheels, trucks, hardware, bearings) to complete the project at home.

Secure a spot for the workshop date of your choosing here. Not stoked on the social aspect? One-on-one workshops are also available by contacting SOL (sliceoflifegallery@gmail.com or 604-707-0708) and include extra woodworking and screen printing skills.

Why We Care: With Slice of Life Gallery & Studios (and their adjacent multipurpose space, NEXTDOOR) co-founders Sheena Botelho and Ben Knight have given us the art gallery that we always wanted (and that’s sorely lacking in Vancouver): a non-intimidating, supportive, fun and accessible creative community space for everyone – including the young, talented, underrepresented local artists whose work they show – and Vancouver is so much better for it.