Mon Paris Pâtisserie Celebrates Five Year Anniversary with Historic Russian Dessert

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St, Burnaby) will be celebrating five years of sweetly successful business on January 27, 2022. Chef/owner Elena Krasnova is marking this major milestone with three flavours of her home country’s most beloved dessert, the illustrious Napoleon Cake, served from January 27 through 30 in individual portions. These exclusive single servings of Napoleon Cake are available in classic Raspberry and Vanilla, Caramel, and Coffee and Baileys Irish Cream, priced at $8.50 for a slice or $24 for a birthday bundle of the flavour trio. In gratitude for the tremendous community support she’s received, Elena will be gifting Mon Paris guests with two special vanilla and strawberry birthday macarons on January 27, while supplies last.

Napoleon Cake resonates deeply with Elena, reflecting both her Russian heritage and her pastry training at internationally renowned Ferrandi Paris. In 1912, the iconic pastry was introduced to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Russia’s victory over Napoleon. The cake was originally inspired by the elegant French mille-feuille pastry and its many delicate layers, and has seen numerous variations throughout its history. After the 1917 revolution, home cooks adjusted the traditional recipe to incorporate more affordable ingredients; however, that shifted again after World War II when the cake once again symbolized luxury that was available to all. The appeal of Napoleon Cake endures to this day as one of Russia’s national desserts, and the much-beloved treat is still served on New Year’s Eve and at birthday and anniversary celebrations.

“I have many memories of preparing Napoleon Cake with family and friends back in Russia,” explains Elena. “We carry on the tradition here in Canada by acknowledging the passing of time and celebrating major milestones with this labour-intensive dessert.”

It’s rare to find the renowned Napoleon Cake in pastry shops in B.C. as days of preparation, a ton of fridge space, and countless steps are required to make this delicious dessert. Multiple alternating layers—no less than eight—of light, buttery puff pastry and decadent custard are stacked so the pastry can soak up maximum flavour and moisture. The cake rests for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge, then the top and sides are finished with a generous sprinkling of crispy crumbs made from the remaining pastry dough.

Individual slices of Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s three distinct Napoleon cakes will only be available for in-store purchase from January 27 through 30, and birthday bundles of all three flavours are available to preorder now online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
