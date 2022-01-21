Beaucoup Bakery Launches the Ultimate Sweet and Savoury Lunar New Year Collection

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Boldly leap into the Year of the Tiger with Beaucoup Bakery’s (2150 Fir Street) exclusive Lucky Meow 88 Collection. The sweet and savoury line-up sees the return of Beaucoup Bakery’s famous Peking Duck Croissant collaboration with Chinatown BBQ, as well as a new version using locally-crafted Holy Duck Chili Oil. Guests can also add cookies, a Peanut Sesame Mochi Croissant, and custom chili oil to their orders.

Guests can order the entire Lucky Meow 88 Collection online via Beaucoup’s website for pick-up at Beaucoup Bakery between January 30 to February 1, 2022. The Classic Peking Duck Croissant and Holy Peking Duck Croissant will also be available on a first come, first serve basis at Chinatown BBQ (130 E Pender Street) from January 28 to 30, 2022. Part proceeds benefit the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

“This Lunar New Year, we wanted to bring back some favourites, as well as create new treats for our guests to enjoy,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “Our peking duck croissant with Chinatown BBQ is one of our most requested, and we’ll definitely be making it an annual tradition. We also spiced it up with my new favourite chili oil from Vancouver, Holy Duck Chili Oil. It’s a must-try.”

Items from the Lucky Meow 88 Collection include:

Classic Peking Duck Croissant ($8.88) made with Chinatown BBQ duck, truffle sauce, green onion, five spice, and honey. Holy Peking Duck Croissant ($8.88) featuring Chinatown BBQ duck, Beaucoup Peking BBQ chili oil, green onion, five spice, pineapple bun cookie, and honey. Peanut Sesame Mochi Croissant ($7.88) made with peanut mochi, black sesame frangipane, and roasted peanuts. Lucky Meow Cookie Box (18 pieces for $38) with three flavours, including yuenyeung (traditional HK-style coffee and tea blend) cookie with a pineapple cookie crust, sesame puffs, and salted egg yolk sablés. Beaucoup Peking BBQ Chili Oil ($18 per jar), a special collaboration project with Chinatown BBQ that is crafted by Holy Duck Chili Oil. It features duck fat and housemade hoisin sauce with a blend of spices and chili. 88 Gift Box ($88) featuring one each of: Holy Duck Chili Oil, Japanese yuzu marmalade, Lucky Meow Cookie Box, Thai Tea Chocolate Lucky Cat charm, cinnamon croissant palmier, and Yuzu almond financiers.

“It’s been a challenging couple years, and Lunar New Year is all about togetherness and celebration,” adds Betty. “We hope our guests will be able to celebrate with their loved ones. Jacky and I we wish everyone good fortune, an abundance of health, luck, and happiness this year. Gong hei fat choy!”

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.