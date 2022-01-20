Fanny Bay Oyster Bar to Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Two New Dine-In Specials

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is celebrating the Lunar New Year from Feb. 1st – 10th with two dine-in specials from Chef Tommy Shorthouse. The Angry Crab ($88) is one and a half Dungeness crabs tossed in Chef Shorthouses’s own blend of spicy of goodness with ginger and chilies as the base, on top of a bed of veggies. Tommy is pulling from a ton of different Asian styles of cooking crab, along with some childhood favourite memories from living in Taiwan to pull this dish off. It easily feeds 3 to 4 people as a main course (only available for dine in).

The Tiger Bomb cocktail ($15) is a fun play on it being the year of the tiger and “tiger balm”, as it’s a super refreshing cocktail with a bit of a kick. It’s an Aviation gin-based cocktail that incorporates a ginger syrup and Chinese five-spice!

The Shellfish Market is also offering a Seafood Hot Pot Pack with fresh clams, geoduck, oyster meat, prawns, and scallops for $88.88 for those wanting to dine at home.