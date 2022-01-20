Community News / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar to Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Two New Dine-In Specials

Portrait

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is celebrating the Lunar New Year from Feb. 1st – 10th with two dine-in specials from Chef Tommy Shorthouse. The Angry Crab ($88) is one and a half Dungeness crabs tossed in Chef Shorthouses’s own blend of spicy of goodness with ginger and chilies as the base, on top of a bed of veggies. Tommy is pulling from a ton of different Asian styles of cooking crab, along with some childhood favourite memories from living in Taiwan to pull this dish off. It easily feeds 3 to 4 people as a main course (only available for dine in).

The Tiger Bomb cocktail ($15) is a fun play on it being the year of the tiger and “tiger balm”, as it’s a super refreshing cocktail with a bit of a kick. It’s an Aviation gin-based cocktail that incorporates a ginger syrup and Chinese five-spice!

The Shellfish Market is also offering a Seafood Hot Pot Pack with fresh clams, geoduck, oyster meat, prawns, and scallops for $88.88 for those wanting to dine at home.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar to Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Two New Dine-In Specials
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Seeking New General Manager

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Tim Butt

The Wine Director for Hy's Steakhouse in Vancouver applies his expertise to our wine-related questions.

3 Places
Downtown

Three To See, December 2021

Cinephile Ken Tsui provides a synopsis of his picks for the best three films to see in Vancouver theatres this month.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Downtown

Picking Grapes with Sam Jonnery

The France-born Sommelier at Gotham Steakhouse & Bar shares his seasonal and perennial wine picks, insight and expertise...

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Vancouverites

A Deep Dive Into the Complex Worlds of Hana Amani

A candid and introspective long-form interview with the vibrant and outspoken local artist...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up

Previous
Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Special Take-Out Menu for Lunar New Year
Next
Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Irish Heather Shebeen Announces New “It Takes a Village” Nights in Support of Hospitality Staff

Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Special Take-Out Menu for Lunar New Year

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Gotham Steakhouse’s New Limited Edition Cocktail

Community News / Downtown

Cheers the Lunar New Year with This Feature Cocktail from Hy’s Steakhouse