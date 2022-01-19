Cheers the Lunar New Year with This Feature Cocktail from Hy’s Steakhouse

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the Year of Tiger with Hy’s Steakhouse’s new cocktail feature, the “Laohu” ($17).

Named after the Chinese word for “Tiger”, this limited edition cocktail channels the animal of its inspiration with its bright orange hue, and includes Canadian Club ‘Chairman’s Select’ 100% rye, Cointreau, Licor 43, fresh orange juice and orange bitters.

The Laohu is available exclusively on the menu at Hy’s from Sunday, January 30th until Saturday, February 5th only.