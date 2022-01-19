Community News / Downtown

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Gotham Steakhouse’s New Limited Edition Cocktail

Portrait

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse

Vancouver, BC | Welcome the new year with Gotham’s latest cocktail feature, the “Tiger Claw” ($18), available for a limited time only in celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

Vibrant yet silky, much like the animal it references, this Lunar New Year inspired cocktail features Ketel One Peach & Orange Vodka, Averna, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white, butterfly pea flower bitters and butterfly pea flower dust.

The Tiger Claw is available exclusively from Gotham’s downtown Vancouver location, from Sunday January 30th to Saturday, February 5th.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282 | WEBSITE
