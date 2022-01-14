Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Tocador on Main Street Seeking Part-Time Bookkeeper

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a new part-time bookkeeper to join our team at our local restaurant on Main Street. The position offers flexible hours and working from home.

Position Overview:

– Full cycle bookkeeping;
– Sort receipts, and data entry;
– Bank reconciliations;
– Expense Reports in Excel;
– Prepare GST calculations for filing;
– Basic financial reporting in Excel and QuickBooks;
– Assisting with month end reports to management;

Skills Required:

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills;
– Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multi-task;
– Understand entire bookkeeping cycle;
– Strong attention to detail;
– knowledge of QuickBooks Online is an asset;
– Working knowledge of computers, including proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook;
– Self-motivation and the ability to work both independently as well as in a team environment

Compensation to be discussed.

Please email hola@tocador.ca if interested in this position.

