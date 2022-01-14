Tocador on Main Street Seeking Part-Time Bookkeeper

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a new part-time bookkeeper to join our team at our local restaurant on Main Street. The position offers flexible hours and working from home.

Position Overview:

– Full cycle bookkeeping;

– Sort receipts, and data entry;

– Bank reconciliations;

– Expense Reports in Excel;

– Prepare GST calculations for filing;

– Basic financial reporting in Excel and QuickBooks;

– Assisting with month end reports to management;

Skills Required:

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

– Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multi-task;

– Understand entire bookkeeping cycle;

– Strong attention to detail;

– knowledge of QuickBooks Online is an asset;

– Working knowledge of computers, including proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Outlook;

– Self-motivation and the ability to work both independently as well as in a team environment

Compensation to be discussed.

Please email hola@tocador.ca if interested in this position.