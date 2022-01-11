Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet Now Seeking a Chef de Partie

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | Are you a CDP or Line Cook with great leadership skills and ambition? Curious? Driven? Passionate about your craft? Self aware enough to see the humour in it? Stuck in a rut? Ready to learn more? Want a more balanced and healthy lifestyle? If so, read on!

Our culinary team at Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park, is looking for year-round leadership talent. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. With the leadership of Executive Chef David Tombs, we’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, skills- sharing and growth.

Sound like fun? Read the fine print.

You will:

Lead and motivate culinary staff by giving active assistance and training

Participate as a team player to ensure top-quality service, assisting where necessary

Ensure product and recipe knowledge is thorough and current

Monitor inventory storage, handling, and usage to maintain freshness and quality(FIFO)

Assist the Executive Chef and Sous Chef in planning and implementation of menus, promotions, specials, etc.

Abide by Black Rock Resort’s standards for cleanliness, quality, and safe handling practices

Keep customer service (external and internal) a priority at all times

Lead by example and enforce proper dress, grooming, and hygiene standards

Comply with all Black Rock Health & Safety and Security regulations

Strictly adhere to all Black Rock Oceanfront Resort policies and procedures

Requirements:

Passion for to inspiring, coaching and developing a team

Minimum 2 years 1st Cook experience (Preference given for Resort/Hotel experience)

Flexibility and adaptability

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Excellent teamwork and communication skills

Knowledge of sourcing and procurement

Successful completion of an accredited culinary program

Red seal certification

First Aid certification is an asset

Functional written and verbal English language skills

Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment

Able to Lift/Move up to 40 lbs.

Benefits:

Wage Commensurate to Experience

Pooled Tip Sharing

Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)

Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits

Associate Rates for hotel stays

Volunteer Support Opportunities

Team Enrichment Events

Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities

Low cost On-site Housing, if required and as available

Inclusive Work Environment

This job description is intended an introduction of the role, rather than a complete list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.

