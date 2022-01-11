Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet Now Seeking a Chef de Partie

Portrait

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | Are you a CDP or Line Cook with great leadership skills and ambition? Curious? Driven? Passionate about your craft? Self aware enough to see the humour in it? Stuck in a rut? Ready to learn more? Want a more balanced and healthy lifestyle? If so, read on!

Our culinary team at Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park, is looking for year-round leadership talent. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. With the leadership of Executive Chef David Tombs, we’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, skills- sharing and growth.

Sound like fun? Read the fine print.

You will:
Lead and motivate culinary staff by giving active assistance and training
Participate as a team player to ensure top-quality service, assisting where necessary
Ensure product and recipe knowledge is thorough and current
Monitor inventory storage, handling, and usage to maintain freshness and quality(FIFO)
Assist the Executive Chef and Sous Chef in planning and implementation of menus, promotions, specials, etc.
Abide by Black Rock Resort’s standards for cleanliness, quality, and safe handling practices
Keep customer service (external and internal) a priority at all times
Lead by example and enforce proper dress, grooming, and hygiene standards
Comply with all Black Rock Health & Safety and Security regulations
Strictly adhere to all Black Rock Oceanfront Resort policies and procedures

Requirements:
Passion for to inspiring, coaching and developing a team
Minimum 2 years 1st Cook experience (Preference given for Resort/Hotel experience)
Flexibility and adaptability
Ability to multi-task and work under pressure
Excellent teamwork and communication skills
Knowledge of sourcing and procurement
Successful completion of an accredited culinary program
Red seal certification
First Aid certification is an asset
Functional written and verbal English language skills
Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment
Able to Lift/Move up to 40 lbs.

Benefits:
Wage Commensurate to Experience
Pooled Tip Sharing
Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)
Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits
Associate Rates for hotel stays
Volunteer Support Opportunities
Team Enrichment Events
Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities
Low cost On-site Housing, if required and as available
Inclusive Work Environment

This job description is intended an introduction of the role, rather than a complete list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.

Apply here.

Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Region: The Islands
596 Marine Drive Ucluelet, BC | 250-726-4800 | WEBSITE
Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Ucluelet Now Seeking a Chef de Partie
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking Year-Round Pastry Chef

There are 0 comments

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Victoria

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // New West Meets Vancouver Island, With Delicious Results, at This Victoria Brewery

A collaboration between Steel & Oak Brewing and The Drake, Herald Street Brew Works officially opened its doors in the Old Town, mid-December of 2020.

The Islands

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking to Fill Several FOH and BOH Positions

6 Places
Field Trip / The Islands

Summer’s Not Over Until Mayne Island Says It Is

We recently hopped on a ferry to experience the abundance of cool and delicious stuff the small island has to offer.

Community News / The Islands

Tickets for Coast Salish of Galiano Fundraiser Now Available

Popular

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

The Whip Restaurant and Bar Scheduled To Pull Its Final Pints on Friday, January 14, 2022

Cody and Clay Allmin have taken over The Whip...given the pedigree and track-record of this team, it's likely that this long-time Mount Pleasant establishment can expect good things.

Tea and Two Slices

On The Difference Between ‘Vandalism’ and Correction and The Stockpiling Of Rapid Antigen Tests

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds that Barge Chilling Park already had a name and Kirk Lapointe and Gordon Campbell are 'alpha males'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Provence’s ‘Dine Out’ Menu Pairs Classic Dishes with BC Wines from Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery
Next
Kafka’s Unveils Tasty 2022 Hot Chocolate Fest Creations

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ to Host Hiring Fair, January 16th

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort Seeking to Fill Several FOH and BOH Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Now Hiring Part-Time Server’s Assistant and Cooks

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Seeking Experienced Head Bartender