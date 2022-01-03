Community News / Burnaby

‘Galette des Rois’ Coming to Mon Paris Pâtisserie, January 7-30th

Vancouver, BC | Who will be king for a day? The arrival of a new year brings with it Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) annual release of their eagerly anticipated Galette des Rois, also known as The King’s Cake. This divine pastry’s allure comes not only from its buttery puff pastry and creamy filling, but also from the fève—a tiny charm buried inside the cake. The lucky guest to find the prize is crowned king (or queen) for the day. Mon Paris Pastry Chef and Owner Elena Krasnova has created two irresistible flavours to celebrate the beginning of the year: classic almond cream, and a modern raspberry pistachio frangipane. Priced at $28 (serves 8), Mon Paris Galettes des Rois have a porcelain bird hidden inside the cake and are topped with a golden paper crown.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s Galette des Rois are available to preorder starting December 13 for pick-up January 7 through 30. Orders for Galette des Rois and other treats including pastries, cakes, chocolates, cookies, macarons, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can be made online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665. Mon Paris Pâtisserie is closed December 25- 27, 2021, and January 1-6, 2022.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Looking to Staff Up Ahead of the Holidays

