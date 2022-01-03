FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Growing food makes us feel more connected to nature and is one way for us to fight climate change by reducing the carbon footprint of our diet.”

In this edition of From the Collection, Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects an historic publication – War Time Food Production: The Victory Vegetable Garden – that is still relevant several eras later…



“Victory gardens were encouraged in Canadian cities to increase food supply during WWII. My husband and I have our own victory garden at home. Growing food makes us feel more connected to nature and is one way for us to fight climate change by reducing the carbon footprint of our diet. I hope we get to see more of these victory gardens growing on balconies, rooftops, backyards, and parks in the city!”

