Community News / Commercial Drive

Check Out These Keto Friendly Options from Memphis Blues BBQ

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | ATTENTION, HEALTH NUTS AND RESOLUTIONERS: Have you found that you overdid it in December, and piled on a few more pounds than you were hoping?

Are you looking to make a dietary change that still allow you to enjoy your favourite dishes (SMOKED MEATS)?

Well, believe it or not, the Memphis Blues team can help with that.

You see, we offer KETO ALTERNATIVES to our standard meals. Keep your carbs and sugars locked away, and dive into leafy, meaty mains and sides that will ensure your body remains in a state of ketosis.

Although we are hard pressed to refer to ourselves as ‘health experts’, we are dedicated to helping you achieve your New Year’s goals. These keto options are available on-demand, and taste just as delicious as our standard offerings.

Contact Memphis Blues Commercial Drive at 604-215-2599 to learn more.

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Check Out These Keto Friendly Options from Memphis Blues BBQ
Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Smoked Turkeys and Hams Now Open

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

Popular

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Community News / Burnaby

‘Galette des Rois’ Coming to Mon Paris Pâtisserie, January 7-30th

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The WWII Era Produced Guide to a Potentially Victorious Future

Viviane Gosselin, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Vancouver, selects a historic publication that is still relevant several eras later...

Community News

The Locally Farmed ‘Ocean Wise’ Seafood to Seek Out This January

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

The Locally Farmed ‘Ocean Wise’ Seafood to Seek Out This January

Community News / Burnaby

‘Galette des Rois’ Coming to Mon Paris Pâtisserie, January 7-30th

Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar Offer Holiday and New Year’s Features

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Check Out 33 Brewing Experiment’s Festive-Forward New B33r Drop