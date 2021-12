Where To Brunch Over The Holidays

It’s the holidays! Your primary objective (after staying safe and healthy) should be to kick back and do as much relaxing as possible. Lounge in bed as long as you can and, when you are ready to eat, we suggest letting someone else do the cooking.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a short list of brunch options to help get things started. (Please keep in mind that restrictions and staffing can impact operations at any restaurant, at any time. It’s a good idea to call a restaurant before you go, just to be sure they are able to welcome you.) Did we miss someone? Let us know in the comments below.

Brunch

Anh and Chi Main Street 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

December 24 OPEN from 11am

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 OPEN from 11am

December 27 OPEN from 11am

December 28 OPEN from 11am

December 29 OPEN from 11am

December 30 OPEN from 11am

December 31 OPEN from 11am

January 1 OPEN from 11am

January 2 OPEN from 11am

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 CLOSED

January 1 Brunch 10am – 2pm

January 2 Brunch 10am – 2pm

Belgard Kitchen Railtown Japantown 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

December 24 Brunch 11am to 3pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 Brunch 10am to 3pm

December 27 Brunch 11am to 3pm

December 28 Brunch 11am to 3pm

December 29 Brunch 11am to 3pm

December 30 Brunch 11am to 3pm

December 31 Brunch 11am to 3pm

January 1 Brunch 10am to 3pm

January 2 Brunch 10am to 3pm

Caffè La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Caffe La Tana will be open for lunch/ brunch outside of the holiday closures listed above.

December 24 CLOSED

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 CLOSED

December 27 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

December 28 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

December 29 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

December 30 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

December 31 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

January 1 CLOSED

January 2 Breakfast / Brunch from 10am

Carlino West End 1115 Alberni St . MAP

December 24 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 25 Breakfast / Brunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 26 Breakfast / Brunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 27 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 28 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 29 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 30 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

December 31 Breakfast / Lunch 7am- 2:30pm

January 1 Breakfast / Brunch 7am- 2:30pm

January 2 Breakfast / Brunch 7am- 2:30pm

Fable Diner Main Street 151 E. Broadway MAP

December 24 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 27 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 28 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 29 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 30 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 31 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

January 1 BRUNCH contact restaurant for reservations

January 2 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

January 3 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

Fable Kitchen Kitsilano 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP

December 24 Breakfast/Brunch from 9am

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

December 27 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

December 28 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

December 29 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

December 30 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

December 31 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

January 1 BRUNCH contact restaurant for reservations

January 2 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

January 3 Breakfast/Brunch 9am -2pm

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St. MAP

December 24 9am-5pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 CLOSED

December 27 9am-5pm

December 28 9am-5pm

December 29 9am-5pm

December 30 9am-5pm

December 31 9am-5pm

January 1 9am-5pm

January 2 9am-5pm

Flourist Strathcona Strathcona 859 East Hastings St. MAP

December 24 11am-4pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 CLOSED

December 27 11am-4pm

December 28 11am-4pm

December 29 11am-4pm

December 30 11am-4pm

December 31 11am-4pm

January 1 11am-4pm

January 2 11am-4pm

The Garden Strathcona Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

December 24 9am-2pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 10am-3pm

December 27 10am-3pm

December 28 10am-3pm

December 29 10am-3pm

December 30 10am-3pm

December 31 CLOSED

January 1 CLOSED

January 2 10am-3pm

January 3 9am-4pm

Havana Commercial Drive 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

December 24 CLOSED

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 Brunch 10am-3pm

December 27 Brunch 11am-3pm

December 28 Brunch 11am-3pm

December 29 Brunch 11am-3pm

December 30 Brunch 11am-3pm

December 31 Brunch 11am-3pm

January 1 Brunch 10am-3pm

January 2 Brunch 10am-3pm

Kafka's Coffee Roasting Main Street 2525 Main St. MAP

December 24 7am – 5pm (Lil Bird breakfast sandwiches and Kafka’s coffee)

December 25 8am -5pm

December 26 7am – 5pm

December 27 7am – 5pm

December 28 7am – 5pm

December 29 7am – 5pm

December 30 7am – 5pm

December 31 7am – 5pm

January 1 7am – 5pm

January 2 7am – 5pm

Marché Mon Pitou Kitsilano 1387 W 7th Ave. MAP

December 24 10am to 3pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 CLOSED

December 27 10am to 3pm

December 28 10am to 3pm

December 29 10am to 3pm

December 30 10am to 3pm

December 31 10am to 3pm

January 1 CLOSED

January 2 CLOSED

Coffee Roastery Modus Mt. Pleasant 112 W Broadway MAP

December 24 8am-3pm

December 25 Brunch 9am-3pm

December 26 Brunch 9am-3pm

December 27 CLOSED

December 28 CLOSED

December 29 CLOSED

December 30 CLOSED

December 31 CLOSED

January 1 CLOSED

January 2 CLOSED

Provence Marinaside Downtown 1177 Marinaside Crescent MAP

December 24 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

December 25 CLOSED

December 26 Brunch 10-2:45pm

December 27 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

December 28 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

December 29 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

December 30 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

December 31 Brunch 10-11:15am, Lunch 11-3pm

January 1 Brunch 10-2:45pm

January 2 Brunch 10-2:45pm

Their There Kitsilano 2042 West 4th Ave. MAP

December 24 9am-2pm (coffee + donuts only)December 25 CLOSEDDecember 26 10-4December 27 CLOSEDDecember 28 9am-6pmDecember 29 9am-6pmDecember 30 9am-6pmDecember 31 9am-4pmJanuary 1 10am – 3pmJanuary 2 9am – 4pm