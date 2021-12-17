St. Lawrence Now Hiring Part-Time Server’s Assistant and Cooks

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is looking to add to its team at the award-winning Railtown restaurant!

A heartfelt homage to Chef/Owner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier’s heritage, formative years in Quebec and early experience in renowned Montréal restaurants, St. Lawrence offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois and a warm and intimate enclave where food, drink and atmosphere combine for a transportive dining experience unlike any other.

Since opening in 2017, St. Lawrence is proud to have been singled out for numerous accolades, including: No. 4 on enRoute magazine’s 2018 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; Vancouver Magazine awards for Best New Restaurant (2018), Restaurant of the Year (2018 and ’19), Chef of the Year (2019), and gold awards for Best Gastown and Best French (2019 and ’20); and consecutive top-five spots on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants (No. 2 in 2020, No. 5 in ’19).

Server’s Assistant

We’re looking for a part-time server’s assistant to join our front-of-house family at St. Lawrence. Our ideal candidates are committed, hardworking and have a positive, team- and guest-first attitude. We provide competitive wages (plus a great tip-out!) and extended health benefits. You can expect a positive, supportive and fast-paced work environment, and the chance to join a truly passionate team with the potential for growth into serving. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 2 -3 days a week. It’s perfect for someone with a day job or student, and while bilingual French speaker are optimal, it’s not mandatory!

Interested applicants can email their resumes to julie@stlawrencerestaurant.com.

Cooks

We’re looking for experienced full-time cooks, daytime prep cooks and part-time weekend cooks to join our growing team in the New Year! Our ideal candidates are committed, hardworking and have a positive attitude. Our full-time kitchen roles are four days per week with three consecutive days off. We provide competitive salary (plus a great tip-out!), and extended health and dental benefits as well as an RRSP matching program after three months of employment. You can expect a positive, supportive, and fast-paced work environment, and the opportunity to join a truly passionate team.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to jc@stlawrencerestaurant.com.