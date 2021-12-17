Marché Mon Pitou Announces Open House, Christmas Eve Dinners, Extended Hours

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou is keeping everyone merry and bright this season with shopping events, Christmas Eve dinners, and longer hours!

On Saturday December 18th, Mon Pitou will be hosting a « holiday open house » from 6pm to 9pm. They’ll be doing informative demonstrations where you can learn more about the French specialty products that they carry but even more importantly – you can sample them! And to keep you cozy, the’ll be serving mulled wine and candy cane hot chocolates all night.

If you’re looking to take the hassle out of cooking this holiday season, Mon Pitou has also announced two Christmas Eve dinners available for pre-order. Both serving four people, choose from a Beef Wellington wrapped in duxelles and puff-pastry with red wine jus or a Salmon Wellington wrapped in herbed cream cheese and puff-pastry. Each dinner also includes a French Baguette with whipped herbed butter, creamy mashed potatoes, a seasonal vegetable, and a wintery arugula salad with Pomegranate & Champagne Vinaigrette. And for dessert, a gingerbread cake with cream cheese icing. Visit www.marchemonpitou.ca/special-orders for more information or to place your order before December 20th.

Finally, knowing the holidays are almost upon us, Mon Pitou will be extending their hours for all of the shoppers out there who are hoping to stop by! From December 17th until December 23rd, they will be open from 8am to 7pm. For the latest on their holiday hours and closures, visit marchemonpitou.ca or follow them on Instagram @marchemonpitou.