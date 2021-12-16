Community News / Kitsilano

The MOV Announces Weekly Food Drive and New Natural Dye Workshop

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | The Museum of Vancouver is excited to share two upcoming events:


Food Drive Tuesdays at MOV

Winter is one of the busiest times of the year for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. As the weather gets colder, the line ups outside the distribution sites, however, do not get shorter.

Every Tuesday (and running until the end of the year), MOV will be collecting donations on behalf of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and offering free admission to those that donate! Food Drive Tuesdays will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday December 21, 2021
Tuesday December 28, 2021

Bring in your donations and receive complimentary admission to MOV. Monetary donations will also be accepted via cash or debit/credit.

Find out more.


How to Dye with Fungi and Lichens with Rita Kompst and Zoe McDonell

This hands-on workshop will be taught by a traditional Musqueam Coast Salish artist as well as an ecologist as they cover the many facets of our natural world through fibre. They will cover how to identify, process and dye with a wide range of different mushrooms and lichens from our forests. Your dye colour pallet will grow exponentially as we explore and celebrate the rich networks under our feet.

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time: 10:00am to 2:30pm
Admission: $155 General Admission, $145 MOV Members, $125 Indigenous peoples*

Tickets and more details.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
See more from Community News
