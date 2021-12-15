Registration Now Open for the ‘Spanish Wine Scholar’, With Barbarian Wine’s Iain Philip

The Goods from Barbariain Wine Consulting

Vancouver, BC | Iain Philip of Barbariain Wine Consulting will be teaching the Spanish Wine Scholar program with a new course beginning January 5, 2022.

Cru Consultancy is proud to bring this exciting program to Western Canada.

The Spanish Wine Scholar is offered in conjunction with the Wine Scholar Guild and launched in spring 2020.

This is an advanced program of study on a par with the detail required for the WSET Diploma for Spain and beyond what is covered in WSET level 3.

Wednesdays, 6pm – 8:30pm, in-person

Jan 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb 2, 9, 16, 23 and Mar 2, 2022

Cost: $1250

Instructor: Iain Philip

Venue: 13c Wine Storage, 15 E 6th Ave. Vancouver, BC V5T 1J3

Course Prerequisites: No prerequisite required but WSET Level 3 Award recommended.

Textbooks: Manual provided

Material and Supplies: 6 ISO tasting glasses (not provided)

Student Evaluation: The examination consists of 100 multiple choice questions. A score of 75% or higher is required to pass.

To register, please email us at info@cruconsultancy.com.

More information: http://www.cruconsultancy.com