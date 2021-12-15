Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio Offering Celebratory Multi-course Dinner Menus, Dec. 31

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC | Bid farewell to 2021 and ring in 2022 in gourmet style with Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio, one of Viaggio Hospitality Group’s award-winning venues. Toast to the New Year and enjoy special multicourse New Year’s Eve dinner menus from Ancora False Creek and Ambleside on December 31.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO — AMBLESIDE

Ancora Ambleside will be ringing in the New Year in style with exclusive menus for December 31. Head Chef Jorge Alberto Kim has designed a four-course New Year’s Eve menu with an amuse bouche ($150 per person).

Featured dishes on the regular menu include a Lobster Bisque Shooter and Northern Divine Caviar to start, an appetizer trio with a Baked Oyster Motoyaki, Smoked Prawn Causa and Dungeness Crab Causa. Next is a Mushroom Risotto and for the entrée, a choice between Aji Panca Glazed Sablefish or Braised Short Rib. Peruvian Spiced Picarones are a much loved dessert at Ancora and will be served as the last course.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.



ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO — FALSE CREEK

On New Year’s Eve at Ancora False Creek, guests can expect to welcome 2022 alongside delicious dishes prepared by Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado. Offered the night of the 31st is a four-course menu and amuse bouche ($150 per person).

This exclusive NYE menu will showcase an amuse bouche; Beef Tartar and a choice of appetizer; either Cauliflower Panna Cotta or Tiradito Nikkei. Mushroom Risotto will be served and for an entrée, guests can choose between Lobster or Wagyu Flat Iron. Diners will enjoy a Champagne Parfait to end off the meal.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-681-1164 or booking online.