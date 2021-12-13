Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / East Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Massive Floating Housing Project at the Port

Portrait

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that either exist in other cities and/or could otherwise serve to improve and celebrate life in our own.

In a city where the cost of land is driving an unprecedented crisis, why not build on the water? Imagine a colourful, mixed-used, housing complex like Amsterdam’s Silodam floating at the foot of Victoria Drive. We’ve already talked about building on golf courses, so why not make use of our bountiful coastline?

The project could include desperately needed below market rate housing, offices, galleries, communal areas, and pubs and would link to the growing Port Town neighbourhood and the aptly-named Yeast Van brewing district. Throw in a beautiful foot bridge and you’ve got an iconic world class development that would open up a new gateway to Vancouver while simultaneously providing innovative and dignified housing to Vancouver’s most marginalized.

The Toronto Star recently asked the same question about their Quayside district, and goes into some depth about the narrow vision of so many public works projects in North America, something Petros Babasikas calls “value engineering”. Vancouver can and will have bold and adventurous housing that doesn’t cater to the 1%.

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Heads Up / Chinatown

Singaporean Themed, Casuarina Nights, Ready to Launch in Chinatown.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // Irish Fight, Resolve and Determination Distilled Into a Whiskey Bottle

Restaurant owner, Seán Heather, teases our tastebuds with a handsome and delicious rarity that's definitely not on the menu at Irish Heather Shebeen...

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

The night features a drag show, vendors' market and auction, plus a welcome opportunity to connect with other good-hearted people while supporting the local queer community...

Popular

Heads Up / Chinatown

Singaporean Themed, Casuarina Nights, Ready to Launch in Chinatown.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

Tea and Two Slices

On the VPD’s Mandate to ‘Serve and Infect’ and Bidding Farewell to the English Bay Barge (and the City’s Soul)

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds a glimmer of hope in self care and more unpleasantness in Mount Pleasant.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 17

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Previous
On the VPD’s Mandate to ‘Serve and Infect’ and Bidding Farewell to the English Bay Barge (and the City’s Soul)
Next
‘Cabane à Sucre’ Returning to St. Lawrence in Early 2022

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

See more from Vancouver Would Be Cooler If
Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / False Creek

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had Floating Camp Sites in False Creek

Imagine Belgium's Vlot Kamp - essentially eight floating campsites accessed from the shore by canoe - next to Olympic Village.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had a Cocktail Bar Hidden in a Skytrain Station

This 15-seat speakeasy-style bar is located behind a nondescript door in New York City's 28th Street subway station.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Hired Mexican Wrestlers to Enforce Our Mask Rules

Watch lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico City's Central de Abasto market have fun encouraging people to protect themselves and others.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out.