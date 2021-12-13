Community News / Railtown Japantown

'Cabane à Sucre' Returning to St. Lawrence in Early 2022

Vancouver, BC | The delicious, time-honoured traditions of Quebec’s maple syrup season returns to Vancouver this winter, as award-winning restaurant St. Lawrence once again features an exclusive Table d’Hôte ‘Cabane à Sucre’ menu from January 25 to February 27, 2022.

First launched in 2020, the always sold-out dinner series allows Chef/Owner J-C Poirier to pay tribute to his Québécois heritage and the annual trek by local families to the province’s sugar maple forests to enjoy rustic, homespun habitant meals at the “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup.

Following St. Lawrence’s winter closure from December 31 – January 24, the first seating for the 2022 Cabane à Sucre menu on January 25 will be a reopening celebration as its first service of the new year. The complete Cabane à Sucre experience is $75 per person plus tax, with reservations for all seatings in January and February 2022 released online at stlawrencerestaurant.com on Friday, December 10 at 4 p.m. PST.

The menu includes a delicious array of old favourites and new delights, including: Gougère à la mousse de Foie de Canard, Sucre d’Érable & Salade de Pommes; Crêpes aux Herbes, blanquette de Champignons et Cheddar Perron; Tourtière de Cerf STL; and Maple Mille-Feuille; in addition to others and optional add-ons for the table.

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s Cabane à Sucre dinner series, January 25 to February 28, 2022 will be available for $75 per person, beginning this Friday, December 10, at 4 p.m. PST at stlawrencerestaurant.com. As St. Lawrence prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the menu may be subject to slight changes.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit stlawrencerestaurant.com, become a fan of /stlawrencerestaurant on Facebook and follow @stlawrencevan on Instagram.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

