Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence on the Hunt for Part-Time Server’s Assistant

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | St. Lawrence is looking to add to its team at the award-winning Railtown restaurant!

A heartfelt homage to Chef/Owner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier’s heritage, formative years in Quebec and early experience in renowned Montréal restaurants, St. Lawrence offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois and a warm and intimate enclave where food, drink and atmosphere combine for a transportive dining experience unlike any other.

Since opening in 2017, St. Lawrence is proud to have been singled out for numerous accolades, including: No. 4 on enRoute magazine’s 2018 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; Vancouver Magazine awards for Best New Restaurant (2018), Restaurant of the Year (2018 and ’19), Chef of the Year (2019), and gold awards for Best Gastown and Best French (2019 and ’20); and consecutive top-five spots on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants (No. 2 in 2020, No. 5 in ’19).

We’re looking for a part-time server’s assistant to join our front-of-house family at St. Lawrence. Our ideal candidates are committed, hardworking and have a positive, team- and guest-first attitude. We provide competitive wages (plus a great tip-out!) and extended health benefits. You can expect a positive, supportive and fast-paced work environment, and the chance to join a truly passionate team with the potential for growth into serving. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 2 -3 days a week. It’s perfect for someone with a day job or student, and while bilingual French speaker are optimal, it’s not mandatory!

Interested applicants can email their resumes to julie@stlawrencerestaurant.com.

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence on the Hunt for Part-Time Server’s Assistant
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

Popular

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Singaporean Themed, Casuarina Nights, Ready to Launch in Chinatown.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 17

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

21 Places
Read This

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

Once again, we've compiled our list of local bookstores - and a few low key non-bookstore 'bookstores' - that we suggest for filling out your personal library with fiction, non and everything in-between....

Previous
Popina Cantina Now Delivering Taco Night to Your Door
Next
Picking Grapes with Tim Butt

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Looking to Staff Up Ahead of the Holidays

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Chef de Partie and Line Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Seeking Assistant Wine Director / Service Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Seeking New General Manager