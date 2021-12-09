The Tip Out, Vol. 17

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Casuarina Nights kicks off in Chinatown this weekend.

The latest Mise-En-Place podcast is out and it’s all about leadership in hospitality. Have a listen.

It’s a good time of year to be ready with cocktails. Dachi has you covered with three exciting ‘fail-proof and delicious’ cocktail kits to choose from.

Like the idea of entertaining, but not keen on the fuss? Wandering Mollusk has Seafood Boil Buckets that are delicious, easy and fun.

Speaking of easy, delicious and fun, Dessert Club is making the best Pumpkin Spice and Lemon Ritz Icebox Cakes. Do yourself a favour and scoop a few to keep on reserve in your freezer (Lemon Ritz pictured above).

Flourist has opened a second bakery. Hustle down to the new location at 859 East Hastings to take a look around (and load up on bread).

Did you know that Lee’s donuts is in the merch game?

Coffee and Christmas cookies are always a people pleaser. The holiday gift boxes from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting have both.

Ubuntu Canteen just announced that they are taking orders for holiday baking boxes as well. Can’t have too many boxes of cookies!

Take a breather and try your hand at this Mexican-inspired cocktail created by Havana Bar Manager, Alexa Greenman.

There’s a mysterious new six-course “casual fine dining” experience happening at Nemesis’ Great Northern Way location every Thursday and Friday – it’s called “Word.”…find out more. UPDATE: This event is now sold out.

Freshly inspired after a recent visit to Spain, ¿CóMO? Taperia is now serving up a special multi-course tapas style “Taste Our Travels Menu for Two”, available until January 27th.

Looking for a place to post up on Christmas Eve? For a mixture of tropical and traditional holiday vibes – mulled wine and a Secret Santa raffle – head on over to Tocador.

Juice Bar’s delivery service is back in action, bringing the good juice (aka natural wine) to your door every Thursday leading up to the holiday.

For your fresh beer (and some cider) hook up, look no further than BeerVan Collective – the friendly and noble local beer delivery service is still doing same-day drop-offs seven days a week. Check out the latest features here.

Look out: Lord Barley Corn has risen at Strange Fellows!

Who says that the winter isn’t ice cream season? Certainly not Earnest Ice Cream! Tip: you definitely don’t want to miss out on their Vegan Cranberry Apple Cider Swirl December feature flavour.

Is soft serve more your style? Popina’s Toasted Almond ‘Puff Cream’ with a Mandarin Orange Curd Centre looks worthy of a trip to Granville Island.

Since you’re on Granville Island, you should check out Alimentaria Mexicana’s recently opened Mercado. Alimentaria has put together their own stellar selection of themed gift boxes, like the Maíz Essentials (everything you need to make your own tortillas at home) and the Mezcal Nights (exactly what it sounds like).

Looking to spice up your holiday dinner? The take-out holiday feast from Freebird At Home by Maenam will sort you out.

Still on the hunt for your holiday dinner centrepiece? Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’a smoked turkeys and hams are now open!

The year may be coming to an end, but new restaurant openings haven’t: take a look inside ‘Elephant’, the new dining concept from the good people of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling that’s taking over the old Trans Am space.

Also of note: Zarak – the new restaurant brought to us by the team from South Surrey’s much loved Afghan Kitchen – is opening it’s doors on Main Street (at 5th Avenue) for walk-ins this week. Take a look inside.

Interested in what’s going on in local beer-related news? Check out our latest edition of the Beer Brief here.

As usual, Livia knows how to do the holiday thing right! Hit up their online Holiday Shop for treats galore, including three cocktail kits (the Rosemary Boulevardier would be a perfect way to pre-game any get together) and a divine-sounding Chocolate Fig Paneforte with pepper, dark chocolate and house made candied oranges…

Ready to fast-forward to the New Year? Set yourself up for a memorable transition by making your reservation for Delara’s ‘Caviar and Saffron’ New Year’s Eve dinner now.

Looking for work? Check out who’s hiring.