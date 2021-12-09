Popina Cantina Now Delivering Taco Night to Your Door

The Goods from Popina Cantina

Vancouver, BC | Turning up the fun on dinner this holiday season, Popina Cantina presents a flavour-filled taco kit that’s delivered right to your door. It makes getting together with friends and family for taco night blissfully easy: simply heat up soft corn tortillas and your favourite fillings, serve, and enjoy. Popina’s creative taco fillings include Cha Siu Pork Shoulder; Chupacabra Beef Belly; Dizi Lamb Shoulder and Chickpeas; Foghorn Chicken Chicharron and Potato; and Lentil Falafel,Tahini Yogurt, and Sumac. As a festive bonus, each kit includes two gift cards for Popina’s signature Puffcreams to enjoy during your next visit to Granville Island. Available now for pickup, or delivery through Popina’s partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.



Popina’s Holiday Taco Feast for two includes:

• Popina’s special guacamole

• Crispy tortilla chips

• Three of your favourite taco fillings

• Assortment of salsas

• Twelve soft corn tortillas (makes six tacos)

• Fresh limes Gift cards for two Puffcreams of your choice (including featured holiday flavours) on your next visit, Popina’s Holiday Taco Feast serves two and is priced at $39.

Popina Cantina’s Holiday Taco Feast and Puffcreams are available Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Preorder for pickup by calling 604 558 3830, or order online for delivery through Popina’s partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes. Current menus are available at popinacantina.com; follow @popinacantina on Instagram for up-to-date information and featured holiday Puffcream flavours.