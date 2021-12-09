Community News / False Creek

Popina Cantina Now Delivering Taco Night to Your Door

Portrait

The Goods from Popina Cantina

Vancouver, BC | Turning up the fun on dinner this holiday season, Popina Cantina presents a flavour-filled taco kit that’s delivered right to your door. It makes getting together with friends and family for taco night blissfully easy: simply heat up soft corn tortillas and your favourite fillings, serve, and enjoy. Popina’s creative taco fillings include Cha Siu Pork Shoulder; Chupacabra Beef Belly; Dizi Lamb Shoulder and Chickpeas; Foghorn Chicken Chicharron and Potato; and Lentil Falafel,Tahini Yogurt, and Sumac. As a festive bonus, each kit includes two gift cards for Popina’s signature Puffcreams to enjoy during your next visit to Granville Island. Available now for pickup, or delivery through Popina’s partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Popina’s Holiday Taco Feast for two includes:

• Popina’s special guacamole
• Crispy tortilla chips
• Three of your favourite taco fillings
• Assortment of salsas
• Twelve soft corn tortillas (makes six tacos)
• Fresh limes Gift cards for two Puffcreams of your choice (including featured holiday flavours) on your next visit, Popina’s Holiday Taco Feast serves two and is priced at $39.

Popina Cantina’s Holiday Taco Feast and Puffcreams are available Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Preorder for pickup by calling 604 558 3830, or order online for delivery through Popina’s partners Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes. Current menus are available at popinacantina.com; follow @popinacantina on Instagram for up-to-date information and featured holiday Puffcream flavours.

Popina Cantina
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Net Loft, Granville Island | WEBSITE
Popina Cantina Now Delivering Taco Night to Your Door
Wintery Treats from Popina Capture Nostalgic Seasonal Magic

There are 0 comments

False Creek

Heads Up / False Creek

Check Out This Public Photo Installation Commemorating 50 Years of Greenpeace

From October 9th to 30th, make your way over to Granville Island to view the new open air exhibition, prominently displayed between the Public Market and Arts Club Theatre.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / False Creek

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had Floating Camp Sites in False Creek

Imagine Belgium's Vlot Kamp - essentially eight floating campsites accessed from the shore by canoe - next to Olympic Village.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #250

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

21 Places
Read This

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

Once again, we've compiled our list of local bookstores - and a few low key non-bookstore 'bookstores' - that we suggest for filling out your personal library with fiction, non and everything in-between....

Definitive Records

James Iranzad Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner of Lucky Taco, Bufala, Bells & Whistles and Wildebeest shares several sounds of personal development.

15 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 584

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from December 1 to 8, 2021.

Community News

See more from Community News
3 Places
Community News

Deck The Halls with Kafka’s Coffee and Seasonal Cookies

Community News / Kitsilano

Reservations for Delara’s ‘Caviar and Saffron: New Year’s Dinner’ Now Open

Community News / Commercial Drive

Try This Inspired Cocktail Recipe by Havana’s Bar Manager, Alexa Greenman

Community News / Main Street

Tocador’s New Years Eve Party is Back