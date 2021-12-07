Community News / Main Street

Tocador’s New Years Eve Party is Back

Vancouver, BC | What are YOU doing New Year’s Eve?

Our NYE party is back this year, and we’re offering early bird ticket prices until December 15th. Ring in the new year with live music from Son de Todos, light snacks will be passed around through the evening, and bubbles at midnight, all included in your ticket. Spaces fill up fast so don’t wait to get your tickets.

Early bird tickets are $30. Doors open at 7pm and we’ll be partying until very late! Get your tickets at www.tocador.ca.

