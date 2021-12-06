Community News

Lineage Ceramics’ Online Shop Now Fully Restocked for Your Holiday Shopping

Portrait

The Goods from Lineage Ceramics

Vancouver, BC | At Lineage Ceramics we tell the story of bringing people together. The yuletide season is an exceptional time when most restaurants will be busy preparing for holiday parties, to create an exquisite experience for their guests who come together to celebrate.

This time of year, many corporate holiday parties, friendly gatherings and intimate diners choose their favourite local restaurant to celebrate. When designing your holiday party packages, be sure to stock up on sophisticated, elegant tableware that will let your delicious hors d’oeuvres, entreés and desserts be the shining star of the evening.

Lineage Ceramics has just fully restocked our online store so you can pick up those pieces you’ve been needing to meet the demands of the holiday season.

Our online store has been replenished with all your Lineage favourites in our signature glazes including:

– 10” Entrée Plates in Marshmallow White, Blackberry & Brandy Red
– 8.5” Side Plates in Marshmallow White & Blackberry
– 8.5” Salad Bowls in Marshmallow White, Blackberry & Brandy Red
– 16 oz Big Mug in Marshmallow White, Blackberry & Brandy Red
– Serving Sets in Marshmallow White, Blackberry & Brandy Red

Our most popular items won’t stay in stock long, so we encourage you to shop soon before we’ve sold out.

We’re thrilled to provide you with all the supplies needed to create a gorgeous tablescape in your restaurant and give your clientele the ultimate experience this holiday season and beyond. All our tableware is now available to shop on our website. Head here to deck your holiday table with boughs of ceramics.

