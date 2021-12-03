Weekend Brunch Now On the Menu at ‘Oh Carolina’

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina has launched its much anticipated brunch menu! Café owners Gooseneck Hospitality brings their wealth of brunch experience (Wildebeest, Bells & Whistles, Bufala Edgemont) with them to the newest must-try weekend brunch service, every Saturday & Sunday between 9am-3pm. Guests will choose between four types of benedicts, a ham & cheese pie, as well as a shakshuka not to be missed! Keeping in step with the quality of food, the coffee is of the highest quality, sourced from Timbertrain. The espresso machine uses only filtered water for optimum results! If you’re more of a tea person, don’t miss the high grade matcha, supplied by Whisk Matcha Cafe. Seating is first come, first serve, so be sure to pop down early and secure a table!