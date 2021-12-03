Community News / Fraserhood

Weekend Brunch Now On the Menu at ‘Oh Carolina’

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina has launched its much anticipated brunch menu! Café owners Gooseneck Hospitality brings their wealth of brunch experience (Wildebeest, Bells & Whistles, Bufala Edgemont) with them to the newest must-try weekend brunch service, every Saturday & Sunday between 9am-3pm. Guests will choose between four types of benedicts, a ham & cheese pie, as well as a shakshuka not to be missed! Keeping in step with the quality of food, the coffee is of the highest quality, sourced from Timbertrain. The espresso machine uses only filtered water for optimum results! If you’re more of a tea person, don’t miss the high grade matcha, supplied by Whisk Matcha Cafe. Seating is first come, first serve, so be sure to pop down early and secure a table!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
‘Oh Carolina’ Hosting Wine Events Every Monday Night This Winter

Fraserhood

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

On the heels of the opening of Barter Design's Vancouver flagship retail location, in June, we caught up with the company's co-founder to discuss the new shop, the local creative community, and his brand new sense of focus, among other things...

Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Pizza toppings vary week-to-week (and possibly even day-to-day), depending on what's in season and especially inspiring.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.
Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Smoked Turkeys and Hams Now Open

Community News / Main Street

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

Community News / Commercial Drive

Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Smoked Turkeys and Hams Now Open

Community News / False Creek

From Christmas through New Year’s Eve, Alimentaria Mexicana Brings the Heat

Community News / Main Street

Como? Tapería Announces New Multi-Course ‘Taste Our Travels’ Menu