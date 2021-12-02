Scout List Vol. 584

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from December 1 to 8, 2021. Note that you can also get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

MOVE | The Robson Ice Rink is back in action starting December 2nd. The rink – complete with swirling lights, music and concession stand hot chocolate – is a great way to jump start your winter spirit. Don’t forget a pair of nice thick gloves and a pocket full of loonies for your helmet and skate rentals ($5 /cash only). Lace up some skates and take a spin! Find out more.

7 days | 9am – 9pm (Fri & Sat until 11pm) | Robson Square 800 Robson St, MAP

WATCH | This year’s Miyō: Powell Street Festival is taking the stage at the Rio Theatre on Saturday afternoon, with a full day of entertainment and discussions celebrating the local Japanese arts community. The program, hosted by multi-talented personality, Tetsuro Shigematsu, features short films by Sammy Chien and Tomoyo Yamada, live musical performances by Bernie Arai’s Eremitic Sound and Masami Hanashiro, and interviews with each of the participants. The Rio’s concession stand will also be open for the duration, so you can get your fill of grilled cheese, popcorn and beer while taking in the show. This event will also be available to live stream. Find out more.

Sat, Dec. 4 | 3pm | Rio Theatre | $8.42-48.42 1660 E Broadway MAP

FRESH AIR | Take some time over your weekend to get out there and appreciate the seaweed, shells, driftwood and beach glass at a local beach. Any beach will do. Can’t decide? Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond (just north of the Vancouver International Airport) is a great go-to at this time of year, a beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline that spreads toward the sea at the mouth of the Fraser River. In addition to walking the beach (when the tide is out it goes on forever!) there’s also a breakwater to conquer. Breathe it in!

Iona Beach 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond, BC V7B 1W7 MAP

LIGHTS | Looking for a way to marry your love of fresh air with a solid dose of holiday cheer? The Capilano Suspension Bridge is lit up and ready to impress. Tickets ain’t cheap (and you have to book in advance) but a stroll through a forest of trees that are illuminated by the gentle glow of lights could be a nice way to get together with pals.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park 3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1 MAP

RELAX | Feeling properly festive and slightly chilly? Time to get cozy with a warming cocktail North Van’s The Woods Spirits Co. The little distillery-adjacent tasting room (open Thursday to Sunday, 3-9pm) serve a tight selection of cocktails. “Under The Sun” sounds like a good call in this weather (Woods Gin, Woods Chiaro Amaro, honey, lemon, and lavender bitters). Read the full drink list here.

The Woods Spirit Co. 1450 Rupert St. MAP

SCORE | The holiday shopping frenzy has begun! For those who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere, we’ve compiled a list of the holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver during the month of December (look here). Highlights for this weekend include Krampusmarkt at Strange Fellows Brewery, Grog Studio Sale, Eastside Flea, and Weirdos Holiday Market at Venables Hall.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Grog Studio 3490 Bridgeway St. MAP

Eastside Flea 550 Malkin Ave. MAP

The Venables Hall 1739 Venables St. MAP

SHOP | Speaking of holiday shopping: the talented artisans of Cartwright Studios on Granville Island – including Banquet Workshop, Kasama Chocolate, Propellor Studio, to name just a few – are also hosting a little holiday sale and get-together this weekend. Slightly off the beaten path, the space is located on the other side of the Island from the Public Market hubbub (take a right after the bridge). Look for the big blue door! Find out more.



Sat, Dec. 4 | 11am-6pm | Cartwright Studios 1249 Cartwright St. MAP

ART | Qavavau Manumie: Icons & Constellations is showing at Marion Scott Gallery on Granville Street. I walked by the gallery the other day and was stopped with my face against the window in appreciation for quite some time. From the gallery: ”Produced uniformly on black paper, the subdued images capture the range of the artist’s distinctive expression, which blends careful observation and meticulous craftsmanship with a strong sense of the uncanny in the everyday. Included are drawings of people, birds, marine wildlife, abstractions and vast landscapes divided by serpentine waterways.” Take a look here. Better yet, get yourself over to the gallery to have a look in person. Bonus: this show coincides with the gallery’s annual showcase of sculptures from across the Arctic. Details.

Marion Scott Gallery 2423 Granville St. Vancouver, BC V6H 3G5 Canada MAP

MORE ART | Red Gate is back in action with gallery shows, and they happen to be having an opening this very weekend! Hit up the Main Street culture and community space on Friday night (6-10pm) for the opening reception of Selected Works by Alex Beadle and Col Urrutia. Welcome back Red Gate! Details here.

Red Gate Arts Society 1965 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C1 MAP

PLAY | Got kids? There is a family Book Day at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Gardens on Saturday that you should know about. Expect music, story telling, crafts and activities that focus on children’s books from 3 local authors. All activities are free and included with the price of admission and you can nip around the corner to get a White Rabbit cookie from Kouign Cafe when you are done! Find out more.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

Kouign Cafe 18 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3V6 MAP

INDULGE | Zimt Cafe’s Holiday Pop-Up goes down this Saturday. In addition to Zimt’s delicious – not to mention, conveniently zero-waste, ethical and vegan – chocolate bars, expect some seasonal and “festive-y” menu additions, including cookies and hot chocolate. This is Zimt’s last pop-up until they resume business as usual in the new year, so don’t be shy to go a bit chocolate wild…Find out more.