Mon Paris Pâtisserie Looking to Staff Up Ahead of the Holidays

Vancouver, BC | It’s the sweetest and busiest time of the year, and Mon Paris Pâtisserie in Burnaby is looking for some dynamic pastry folks to join their team. Are you passionate about the sweet things in life, dedicated, and self motivated?

Responsibilities include making laminated doughs, macarons, cookies and cakes. We have full and part-time positions starting right away.

Send a message to Elena along with your CV to info[at]monparis[dot]ca.

We look forward to meeting you!

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
