‘Oh Carolina’ Hosting Wine Events Every Monday Night This Winter

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina plays host to a new wine focussed event series this winter! Every Monday night, from 6pm-9pm, the cozy café becomes Alsatian wine & fondue headquarters. Share a classic cheese fondue made with Gruyère & Emmental, served with a delicious assortment of veggies, and sourdough from Livia Sweets. Take your fondue to the next level with options such as black truffle purée, Calabrian sausage & pastrami, and Bret’s chips! As always, Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford, will be pouring a carefully selected line-up of Alsatian, local, and international wines that pair beautifully with the cheesy goodness. Walk-ins gladly welcome, but reservations are suggested. Shoot a DM to Oh Carolina’s Instagram (@ohcarolinacafe) to reserve your table!

