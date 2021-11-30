TRACK & FOOD // Corey Mintz Dishes on His New Book, Moving to a New City and Becoming a Father

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.



What an absolute delight it was to chat with prominent food journalist Corey Mintz (New York Times, Globe and Mail, Eater) about his recently released book, The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After. This was definitely one of my all time favourite chats, as Corey’s book touches on many of the themes this podcast has aimed to cover in the past.



His book is broken down into eight distinct chapters, as each is fully fleshed out with interviews and thorough analysis. Topics range from the virtual restaurant to the chef driven affair, to chains and fast food. All facets of this industry are covered, with Corey giving a unique and timely perspective of where we came from, where we currently stand, and where he sees us moving forward. If you want a discussion which gets to the heart of this industry as a whole, this one is for you. Corey is candid, humble and personable. You can tell he cares and wants the best for this sector. Mad respect given for this. I’m extremely grateful I was able to do this interview. I hope you enjoy it.