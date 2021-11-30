Community News / Burnaby

Pre-Orders for Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s ‘Bûche de Noël’ Now Open

Vancouver, BC | Luck and love for the holidays and into the new year—Mon Paris pastry chef and owner Elena Krasnova’s exquisite yule log creations will add a touch of tradition and a pinch of decadence to your festive table. With unique flavour combinations to pique your palate ranging from pistachio raspberry to chocolate speculoos and chocolate mango passion fruit, these elegantly crafted cakes are a delicious, show-stopping finale for any holiday feast.

Yule Logs (serves eight)
Mon Paris Bûche de Noël are available to order now for pick up on Dec. 23 and 24.

Pistachio Raspberry, $45: pistachio crunch and mousse with raspberry jelly and cream.
Chocolate Speculoos, $45: spiced eggnog crémeaux, ginger biscuit with dark chocolate mousse.
Chocolate Mango Passion Fruit, $55: fresh mango and crémeaux, chocolate brownie biscuit with passion fruit mousse.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s entire 2021 holiday collection is available to order online now for pick-up starting mid-November. Yule logs must be ordered in advance for pickup only on Dec. 23 and 24, 2021. Orders for other treats from the Mon Paris holiday collection including chocolates, cookie kits, macarons, and Belgian chocolate bonbons can be made online at monparis.ca, in person at Mon Paris (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby), or by phone at 604-564-5665.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Chocolate Gifts From Mon Paris Pâtisserie Spread Comfort & Joy This Holiday Season

