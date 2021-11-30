Marché Mon Pitou Makes Holiday Shopping Easy with ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’, Gift Baskets, and More

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou is kicking off the month of December with tons of exciting holiday offerings and promotions.

Starting with the official launch of The 12 Days of Christmas – a twelve day promotion where they will be featuring a unique offer every day from December 1st through to December 12th. So for those who are starting their holiday shopping, make sure to keep your eye out for these offers by following Marché Mon Pitou on Instagram (@marchemonpitou) and checking out their daily stories.

“I think people are starting to notice that we really love the holidays.” laughs Taylor Squires, Manager of Marketing for Marché Mon Pitou. “For many, it can be a stressful time of year so we wanted to put together a multi-day event that makes finding the perfect gift a little bit more fun!”

And for those who are looking to take the hassle out of the holidays, Mon Pitou is also offering pre-wrapped gift boxes and baskets that feature some of their favourite European specialty products. Perfect for friends, family, management teams, or clients, you can browse their selection and place your order by visiting marchemonpitou.ca/holiday-gifts.

Finally, if you’d like to avoid going into stores this season, Mon Pitou is thrilled to offer online shopping for all of their retail product with the option of pick-up or delivery. You can shop their online store today at www.marchemonpitou.ca/shop.

Marché Mon Pitou is open daily from 8AM-6PM with extended holiday hours starting December 17th to the 23rd from 8AM-7PM. For more information, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.