Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Ever wonder where Krampus prefers to sup and sip when in Vancouver for the holidays? We sure do! Fortunately for us, despite his demanding schedule this time of year – what with ‘Photos with Krampus‘ happening at Strange Fellows Brewing this upcoming Thursday night (December 2nd ), followed by Krampusmarkt this weekend (December 3-5) – Krampus was nonetheless delighted to field Scout’s The Dishes questionnaire…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I’m not much of a morning or a breakfast kind of guy, but if I’m up early I’ll stop by Nancy Go Yaya for a “Milo Godzilla” – a soft-serve chocolate-malt float that reminds me of when I was little and keeps me up on my vitamins.

Nancy Go Yaya Chinatown 265 East Pender St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Nemesis for a Nitro Cold Brew.

Nemesis at ECUAD Main Street 555 Great Northern Way (Opening soon) MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

My grandma always told me that lunch is the most important meal of the day, so I try not to skip it. She also cautioned me not to be a dick so, with that in mind, I like to frequent The American, where I inevitably order “The Not in Kansas Burger” (add bacon) with a side of onion rings for lunch, then stay for a game or 2 of pinball. You wouldn’t think it to look at me, but I have some crazy flipper fingers.

The American Main Street 926 Main St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

More often than not those few pinball games have turned into an afternoon and it’s suddenly Happy Hour, so I cross the street and pop into Boxcar for a revitalizing sleeve of Strange Fellows’ Talisman and a chat with whoever will talk to me. (I need to practice being nice to people in the lead-up to my yearly Photos with Krampus session at Strange Fellows Brewing as I’m especially rusty after a year off due to Covid.)

Boxcar Main Street 923 Main St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

To work up an appetite, I might scare a few poseurs hanging around the skatepark under the viaduct as I make my way to Di Beppe to tuck into their delicious Lasagna alla Bolognese, always accompanied by a bottle of Chianti Classico. The rich and succulent cheesy layers are especially comforting to me these dark rainy days.

Di Beppe Gastown 8 West Cordova St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Dessert for me is not what most people would go for – no judgements please. If I feel like I deserve a reward or need a little pick me up, I’ll treat myself to the Porterhouse Steak at Gotham – my favourite in town and always cooked to perfection (rare). One of these days I’m going to splurge on the Seafood Tower – maybe when St Nick is in town, I’ll take him there and feel like The Boss!

Gotham Steakhouse Downtown 615 Seymour St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

I’ve enjoyed all the cocktails I’ve had at the Keefer, but my current favourite is the “Fantasy Island” which looks as delightful as it tastes. This pretty little sip of escapism does wonders for my soul. Then, if time allows just one last stop at The Diamond where an Old Fashioned (Scotch with bitters) settles my tum before bed.

Keefer Bar Chinatown 135 Keefer St MAP