Celebrated Le Tigre Food Truck’s Catering Team Dishes up Fun-Filled Holiday Sets

The Goods from Le Tigre

Vancouver, BC | Locally loved Le Tigre expands its catering options with holiday sets of fan favourite dishes and all-new plates available December 21-25. Designed to share the flavour-packed and interactive menu makes for a pleasant change from traditional holiday dining. All items in the multi-course family-style sets are fully cooked, customers must simply heat and serve.

“These dishes are all about sharing, that’s what the holidays are all about for us, and it’s the Le Tigre approach to eating in general,” shares chef and partner Jace Yun.

Diners can expect a playful fusion of flavours and techniques that has long delighted fans of the food truck. Chef Jace Yun takes the lead on this menu and spotlights Korean flavours and ingredients alongside plenty of surprises.

Innovative highlights include a Japchae Spring Roll, a crispy roll filled with tender stir-fried sweet potato noodles combined with mushroom, onion, carrot, cabbage and ponzu. Here the traditional sweet potato noodles, also known as glass noodles, provide a pleasant tender chewiness that holds up perfectly to the frying.

Traditional casual eats offered include Pork Belly Ssam: chashu-style pork belly, house pickles and lettuce wrap; and the Korean Fried Chicken that Le Tigre patrons have come to love.

Sweet-toothed customers will swoon over an Injeolmi Tiramisu. Here, layers of injeolmi, a Korean rice cake made of glutinous rice, provide a soft and chewy compliment to the Taiwanese sweet yam balls that substitute ladyfinger cookies and the roasted soybean powder that replaces espresso in this playful spin on the classic tiramisu.

Le Tigre’s holiday sets are available in two sizes.

Small Set | $110 (feeds 2)

1 salad, 2 appetizers, 1 main, 1 dessert

Large Set | $250 (feeds 5)

2 salads, 5 appetizers, 2 mains, 2 desserts

The holiday sets are available for takeout December 21-25. Pickup will be available 3:30pm-7:00pm at the truck’s brick-and-mortar sister restaurant, Torafuku located at 958 Main Street. Orders can be placed online here.

The full menu can be viewed here.