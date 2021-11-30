Railtown Catering’s Holiday Turkey To-Go Packages Are All Delicious Without the Mess and Stress

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering‘s much-loved Turkey To-Go packages are set to return for the upcoming holiday season. These multi-course family-style offerings will be available for pickup and delivery from December 23-26.

“We’re all playing catch up with loved ones this year, and we’re really excited to be helping families maximize their time together and to be a part of the holiday traditions to those customers that weren’t able to celebrate last year,” shares Dan Olson, Chef and Co-Owner of Railtown Catering and Cafe.

The fully cooked packages offer all the festive favourites, without any of the stress of cooking. The menu includes a super-tender brined Sage-Roasted Turkey and a bounty of classic sides like brioche stuffing, sweet potatoes, and an ooey-gooey Classic Pecan Pie for dessert.

Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus, Sherry vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Classic Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package, which includes a whole turkey, feeds 8-10 for $379.00; this is the impressive Railtown offering customers have come to love. For smaller gatherings, the team offers a half package that feeds up to 5 for $279.00. There’s plenty of opportunities to add on additional sides and double up on desserts and the fan favourite sides. In addition, the team has curated a collection of BC wines and craft beer, available for purchase with the packages.

Early Bird Offer

Those that reserve a package before Monday, December 6, will receive a $40.00 Railtown Cafe gift card. Both small and large package orders are applicable to receive the offer.

All orders must be placed by Friday, December 17, at 10:00am. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 10:00am – 5:00pm on December 23-26. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service between 3:00pm –5:00pm, December 24-26, available for an additional $50.00 per package.

As with previous holiday packages, partial proceeds from packages sold will go directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable community members in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Orders may be placed online at here or by calling 604-568-8811.