Back to: Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event
List Map

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.
Article
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Portrait

Photo: Nouvelle Nouvelle

Set a relaxing and delicious tone for the month of December, with an evening of sipping, shopping and strolling up Main Street during the first ever ‘Pleasant Pairings‘ event.

For one night only, on Wednesday, December 1st (5-8pm), seven Mount Pleasant neighbourhood shops will be opening their doors to the public and pouring bottles from as many Naramata-based wine, cider and liquor producers. Each of the participating small businesses (check out the mapped list below) are located on the block between East 20th and 21st. Alleviate some of your holiday shopping stress by visiting them all, checking off the peeps on your list and enjoying a cumulative tasting of beverages from the following, all in one go: Daydreamer Wines, Lock & Worth Winery, Nichol Vineyard, Naramata Cider Co., Bella Wines, Elephant Island Winery, and Legend Distilling.

Get more details on what’s flowing where here. Talk about a genius and long overdue collaboration!

Nouvelle Nouvelle
Main Street
3634 Main St.
MAP
Eugene Choo
Main Street
3683 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3N7
MAP
Woo to See You (Mount Pleasant)
Main Street
3671 Main St.
MAP
Good Boy Collective
Main Street
3633 Main St.
MAP
Vancouver Special
Main Street
3612 Main St.
MAP
Sunja Link Body Shoppe & Spa
Main Street
3638 Main St.
MAP
Collage Collage
Main Street
3697 Main St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

How To Cook Vancouver / Main Street

We Tried to Make Trafiq’s Decadent ‘Chunky Monkey’ at Home

Though easy enough, this recipe does require some forethought due to the lengthy chill time before and after baking.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 583

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from November 17 to November 23, 2021

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

The night features a drag show, vendors' market and auction, plus a welcome opportunity to connect with other good-hearted people while supporting the local queer community...

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Soak Up Summer Vibes at the Alternative Creations Gallery This Month

From October 22-24th check out “Endless, Numbered”, the new solo exhibit by Vancouver Island artist, Sally Podmore.

Previous
How to Re-Create Old Bird’s Popular ‘Chili Wonton’ Recipe At Home
Next
Juke Fried Chicken Brings Back Popular Turducken Meal Kit Feast for the Holidays

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Get Social for a Good Cause, at Eastside Studio’s ‘Thumbraiser’ Event on Nov. 28th

The night features a drag show, vendors' market and auction, plus a welcome opportunity to connect with other good-hearted people while supporting the local queer community...

Heads Up / Gastown

Two Cool Closet Sales To Check Out in Gastown This Weekend

Kicking off Friday (Nov. 26th), One of a Few and The Block are hosting back-to-back used clothing shopping events - think discerningly cool and mostly small, independent brands (aka: the good stuff).

Heads Up

Five Reasons to Check Out the ‘Got Craft? Holiday Virtual Market’, Happening Until Nov. 28th

This year's online event features 75 local and Canadian vendors selling everything from animal-shaped treats to actual stuffed animals...plus less unusual suspects like handmade jewelry, art, clothing and more!

Heads Up / Squamish

Squamish’s Refresh Market Returns for a Special Ten Year Anniversary Edition This Weekend

Plan on hitting the road to Squamish this weekend for a special three-day-long birthday market, featuring 65 local vendors, Nov. 12-14th.