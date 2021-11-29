Juke Fried Chicken Brings Back Popular Turducken Meal Kit Feast for the Holidays

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Juke Fried Chicken’s crowd-favourite Turducken makes a festive return with an exclusive limited run for the holidays with the Turducken Meal Kit available on Wednesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 23.

In true Juke fashion, each Turducken feast is gluten-free, easily feeds four and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper centrepiece featuring roasted turkey, duck and chicken. Each kit also includes an array of hearty and unique seasonal sides as well as detailed written and video instructions from Juke Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford.

JUKE HOLIDAY TURDUCKEN FEAST

Available for pickup December 22 and 23 | $199 plus tax

Juke Turducken

Leek and Sausage Stuffing

Scalloped Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Jam

Roasted Squash and Carrots

with Pumpkin-seed Dukkah

Jalapeño Cornbread with Honey Thyme Whipped Schmaltz

Cranberry Sauce

Turkey Gravy

TO ORDER

A limited number of Juke’s Turducken Meal Kits are available for pickup from Wednesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 23 for $199 plus tax and can be ordered online at www.jukefriedchicken.com/holiday-turducken. Customers are encouraged to order early as kits may sell out. Meal kits may be prepared up to three days following pickup.



HOLIDAY GIFTS FROM JUKE AND CHICKADEE

Juke also has a limited-edition dessert, festive beverages, gift packs and gift cards available for those looking to round out their holiday meals and gift-giving in one stop. Juke Fried Chicken has collaborated with Vancouver chocolate legends BETA5 for the small batch Birds & the Bees Polygon Bar, made of caramelized white chocolate, honey-schmaltz caramel, crispy Juke chicken skin and crispy bits. New Cocktail Kits from sister spot, The Chickadee Room are also available to order in a range of spirit options, equipping home bartenders to shake up 12 cocktails from three different Chickadee recipes for their dinner guests. New this year, the Juke Sauce Trio is already packed up and ready to be placed under the tree and features the brand new 2021 Juke x Zaklan Farms Hot Sauce collaboration, along with Juke’s famous Beer-Spiced Honey and Table Hot Sauce.

The Sauce Trio Pack, The Birds & the Bees Bar and Juke e-Gift Cards can be ordered on the Juke website for pick-up or delivery, while Cocktail Kits are available to order on The Chickadee Room website for Thursday, Friday or Saturday pick-ups.