How to Re-Create Old Bird’s Popular ‘Chili Wonton’ Recipe At Home

Vancouver, BC | Have you ever walked by Old Bird at night and astound by their red glowing room lit by those giant lanterns on their 40 feet ceiling? Accompanied by one of Vancouver’s most original cocktails inspired by Chinese ingredients and a full BC wine list, you would easily have been lured by the drinks and the room alone. But, what’s better is that their menu is full of unpretentious Chinese street eats and home-cooked food with a twist and the servers are all so sweet.

No clue what to choose? The servers would probably tell you that one of the most popular dish on the menu is the Chili Wonton, made with house-made pork wontons Cantonese style and topped with wonton crisps and housemade sauce. The sauce is so addictive that you will want to keep it even after you finished the wonton just so you can dip all the other dishes in it.

Lucky for us, now you can make this Chili Wonton dish easily at home too with a recipe from Old Bird. Get the Chili Oil and Frozen Wontons from Old Bird and you can pull off the lunch or dinner super gracefully. In addition, Old Bird’s Chili Oil is really the best on the market too, fragrant, spicy, vegan and nut free, it’s the Chili Oil you want to keep in your fridge for all your desire for a touch of heat.

Chili Wonton
Makes 1~2 Portions (15 wontons)

Sauce:
2 tbsp sugar
3 tbsp light soy
1.5 tbsp dark soy or mushroom soy
1 tbsp chinkiang vinegar

Others:
1 pack of Old Bird Frozen Wonton
1-2 tbsp Old Bird Chili Oil
chopped green onions, to garnish
cilantro leaves, to garnish

Directions:
Bring the sauce ingredients to a boil and simmer for 2 minutes, let it cool and keep it in the fridge until use.
Add in the Chili Oil and mix well.
Boil the Wontons according to directions until fully cooked.
In a bowl, lay the sauce on the bottom, then the cooked wontons and garnish it with green onions and cilantro.
Serve it with enthusiasm!

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
